Parents, have you ever thought about how screen time affects your little ones? Well, a recent study from Australia has some news for you. The more time kids spend with screens, the less they learn to talk. This isn't just about limiting cartoons or games; it's about making sure our kids can chat, ask questions, and tell us about their day.

When adults spend a lot of time scrolling through their phones or watching TV, we know it’s not the best use of our time. But for kids, especially very young ones, the stakes are higher.

According to this study, screens take away precious moments that could be spent learning words and joining in on conversations with their families.

New study shows too much screen time affects how kids learn to talk

Kids dissociate and talk less when they are on the screen all the time (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

The research, shared in the JAMA Pediatrics journal, didn't just come out of nowhere. Scientists used some smart technology to listen in on the daily lives of 220 families. This wasn't a quick check-in; they kept an ear out every six months from the start of 2018 all the way to the end of 2021. They focused on kids who were between one and three years old, a prime time for picking up new words.

Here’s the kicker: the study found that the more those screens lit up, the less these kids talked and listened. They were missing out on hundreds of words from their parents every day. That's a big deal because talking and listening are key ways kids learn how to use language.

By the time a child hits three years old, if they're watching screens more than the World Health Organization's recommended one hour a day, they could be missing out on about 400 words daily. But, as the researchers found, the real amount of screen time was often much more.

On average, three-year-olds were clocking in about 172 minutes of screen time. That's almost three hours when they could be missing out on a whopping 1,000 words from adults each day.

Hinder learning phase (Image via Unsplash/ Jelleke Vanooteghem)

This study didn't go into whether having less talk time means a smaller vocabulary for these kids. But, it did highlight something important: growing up in a house filled with lots of chatting is key for learning language early on.

Researchers know that life is busy and finding time for those heart-to-heart talks isn’t always easy. But, they say it’s not about cutting out screen time entirely. That’s not realistic. Instead, it's about making the most of it. Why not watch a show together and chat about it? Or pick games that encourage talking and listening?

In short, the study reminds us that even as our world gets more digital, those old-fashioned talks are priceless. It's about finding the balance, so our kids learn to talk about what they see, think, and feel. After all, every word counts when it comes to helping our little ones learn to speak and communicate with the world around them.