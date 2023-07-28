New study solidifies claims of benefits of vegetarian diet for sustaining healthy heart

For quite some time, the conversation surrounding the wide range of benefits that a vegetarian diet has to offer has been doing the rounds. These conversations do not exist in a vacuum and are based on significant research.

According to research conducted by Tian Wang, APD, RD and Cynthia M. Kroeger, PhD, replacing lean meat diet with a vegetarian one can can be extremely rewarding for the heart.

Study suggests that following a strict vegetarian diet can strengthen heart

Substituting meat based food with a plant based one is known to provide many health benefits, like good heart health, reduced risk of cancer, prevention of type 2 diabetes and strengthening of bones.

The study conducted by Tian Wang, Cynthia M. Kroeger, Sophie Cassidy et al tries to answer one key question is:

"Do vegetarian diets improve the cardiometabolic profile of people with or at high risk of cardiovascular diseases?"

The findings of the study that was based on 20 randomized clinical trials, which included 1878 participants being studied over a period of six months, concludes:

"Consuming a vegetarian diet was associated with significant improvements in LDL-C, HbA1c and bodyweight beyond standard therapy in individuals at high risk of CVDs."

After the findings of the study came to light, several experts in the field came forward with their opinions.

New study supports claims of links between a vegatarian diet &good heart health (Image via Oklahoma Heart Hospital)

One of them is Connie Diekman, food and nutrition consultant, former president, U.S. Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, spokesperson and media personality who said that the analysis of the study "provides support to the current knowledge that eating more plant foods, fewer animal foods or lean, low-fat animal foods is a supporter of health."

Lona Sandon PhD, RDN, LD, Associate Professor in the Department of Clinical Nutrition, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, also shared the same sentiment:

"The research is pretty clear and consistent that eating more plant foods is good for heart health, while reducing meat and processed meats"

She added:

"High-risk patients need to do everything they can, as sometime medications are not enough. Eating a diet higher in plant foods is part of the puzzle."

Speaking about its importance, Sandon also talked about the effect that a vegetarian diet has on the arteries, highlighting the fact that they help keep the tube like structures clean and flexible. She also added that the fiber and phytonutrient content of these food items promote good gut and heart health.

Besides establishing possible relations between vegetarian food and heart health, Tian Wang and team also aims at establishing the relationship between the two when prescribed medicines are brought into the picture.