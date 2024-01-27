New study suggests exact amount of exercise needed for brain health

According to recent research, engaging in regular exercise, even at moderate level, can lead to improved brain size. The study's findings, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, emphasises the positive impact of physical activity on brain health.

Brain volume, or the size of the brain, has been linked directly to cognitive health. A decline in brain volume can indicate cognitive impairment, which can eventually lead to conditions like dementia.

On the flip side, maintenance or increase in brain size is believed to have a protective effect on the brain.

New study reveals minimum exercise required for brain health

Exercise helps in releasing tons of endorphins. (Image via Unsplash/Moritz Kindler)

More than 10,000 people were part of a study. The results from their brain scans were pretty interesting. The researchers found that just a bit of exercise, even as little as taking fewer than 4,000 steps a day, can be good for the brain.

According to Dr. David Merrill, a co-author of the study and the director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Brain Health Center:

"This finding suggests a lower threshold for steps taken is beneficial to brain health, which could be more achievable for individuals across different age groups and levels of physical ability."

Employing magnetic resonance imaging scans, the researchers analysed whole-body scans of 10,125 participants, who had an average age of 52 years. The objective was to find out the relationship between their brain volume and their level of physical activity.

Long-term importance of regular exercise

Long-term workout is essential for health. (Image via Unsplash/ambitious Studio)

It was found that individuals who participated in moderate to high-intensity physical activity, lasting a minimum of 10 minutes, had more brain mass in several regions.

These areas include the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory, the grey matter, which helps in processing information, and parts of the brain like the occipital, frontal and parietal lobes.

In a reinforcing claim, Dr. Cyrus A. Raji, another author of the study, said:

"Our research backs up earlier studies that showed physical activity is good for your brain. Exercise not only reduces the risk of dementia but also supports brain mass maintenance, which becomes increasingly crucial as we age."

The recent study adds weight to previous research findings that suggested a lower risk of dementia with regular exercise.

One study from 2023 showed that just a minute of squatting can help balance out long periods of sitting benefitted cognitive function and overall brain health. Another report from 2022 said that merely 15 minutes of walking daily reduced Alzheimer’s risk by 33%.

However, experts have cautioned against certain behaviours or conditions that can result in expedited development of dementia. These fast-tracked triggers include alcohol abuse, deficiency in Vitamin D, chronic inflammation and persistent stress.

So, the next time you think about skipping your daily walk or workout, remember that even a moderate amount of exercise can go a long way in maintaining your cognitive health.

As we continue to age, these daily practices will not only keep us physically fit but also ensure the long-term health of our brain.