New TikTok trend on Shadow work is not new: Here's how you can use it to improve your mental health

TikTok has a new trend in shadow work that claims to help you heal your inner child and fight your inner demons. What's this trend about, and how can it impact your emotional health? This psychology concept existed long before it gained traction.

TikTok users are sharing their inner 'shadows', which are internal experiences about themselves and their family that are often uncomfortable in nature. Additionally, they're claiming to use “The Shadow Work Journal: A Guide to Integrate and Transcend your Shadows” by Keila Shaheen to work through their emotions by journaling.

This is not surprising, as journaling has been long connected to the exploration of thoughts and emotions.

Shadow work was introduced by Carl Jung. His school of thought is often referred to as Jungian Psychology. He believed that the subconscious influences our thoughts, emotions and behaviors. He added that all of us have a shadow, which is a repressed part of the self.

What is shadow work, and how can it help my mental health?

Healing is personal. You don't always need to comply with TikTok trends. (Image via Vecteezy/Siri Wannapat)

How's a 20th-century psychology concept relevant now, and does it help in emotional healing? Why are many finding comfort in Keila's journal?

To answer the first question, we all have a part of our mind that's a storehouse of our deep, hidden wounds and secrets. As much as we want to deny it, it does exist and influences our day-to-day patterns. These can be traumatic wounds from our childhood or something that our mind repressed long ago.

Carl Jung was a Swiss psychiatrist who truly believed that by integrating these memories and experiences, we could move towards holistic growth and wellness. Shadow work was introduced to help individuals move towards a more holistic personality.

The second question can be helpful for many of us. Sometimes, the power of journaling can bring attention to thought patterns that often go missing in our everyday lives.

It's an excellent source of venting, and many find relief in just writing them down. Keila's journal is a medium to write down these thoughts and structure them through shadow work.

Why shadow work TikTok trend is not for everyone to try?

A mental health professional can assess the extent of the trauma on your life. (Image via Vecteezy/Kittirat Roekburi)

No one likes to address negative and hidden experiences, let alone without a professional. While social media has pushed us to try new things for ourselves and is also de-stigmatizing many psychological concepts, there is always a word of caution.

One of the common brain defenses is repression. It means that if you have experienced trauma, there are chances that the brain pushes them into the unconscious.

However, it does not mean that everyone has it, and they must go into the depths of their minds. As long as the memories and experiences don't have an impact on your everyday life, it may be harmful to release it without professional help.

Psychotherapy exists for a reason. While social media is a tool for becoming more aware, it also has an incredible force on pursuing people to engage in behaviors.

Mental health is personal, and not every tool works for everyone. Shadow work therapists can help you gain more insight into the process and, more importantly, determine if you need to engage in this tool.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

