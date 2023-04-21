New York woman with skin disorder bashes TikTokers accusing her of spreading monkeypox 

A 33-year-old New York woman named Lily Simon bashed TikTokers after she was accused of spreading monkeypox.

It all started when a TikTok user posted Simon’s video, showing small bumps on her legs, and claimed that she had monkeypox infection. The user secretly recorded Simon without her consent when she was riding the subway and posted the video on TikTok, causing misunderstandings and online torment.

In the viral TikTok video, Simon can be seen sitting on the train, looking at her mobile and unaware that she was being recorded. The video was posted with a monkey emoji and a question mark, speculating that Simon might be suffering from mpox infection.

While some offered her support, others accused her of jeopardizing other peoples’ health.

What is monkeypox?

Lily Simon, who was filmed secretly and accused of spreading monkeypox. (Photo via New York Post)

It's a rare skin disorder caused by the mpox virus. It can lead to flu-like symptoms, including chills and fever, and also causes rashes that take a week or more to clear.

In fact, rashes are considered one of the major symptoms of the skin disorder. They turn into pustules with time and scab over and fall off as the disease runs its course.

Experts believe that the mpox rash can initially look like a pimple or blister and may be quite itchy and painful. Other symptoms include:

headaches

chills

fever

fatigue

muscle aches

swollen lymph nodes

How does monkeypox spread? Is it contagious?

Mpox symptoms include headaches and chills. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Monkeypox can spread when you come into contact with a person or animal infected with the virus. Person-to-person transmission occurs when you come into contact with scabs, respiratory droplets, sores or fluids of an individual who is infected, but person-to-person transmission is less common.

Animal-to-person transmission can occur through scratches, bites or direct contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluids, pox lesions or blood. It's important to note that mpox can also be transmitted through contaminated materials, like linens, clothing and other items used by an infected person or animal.

"I don’t have monkeypox, I have neurofibromatosis type 1, or NF1" - Lily Simon

After her video went viral, Lily Simon posted a TikTik video to share that has Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1).

"I don’t have a monkeypox. I have neurofibromatosis type 1, or NF1, a condition that causes tumors to grow on my nerve endings. It’s not contagious. But it has caused me years of mental and physical pain. And I’ve been trying to hide it since I was diagnosed at age 8 – Lily Simon

In the video, which gained more than 1.5 million views, Simon explained that she has NF1, a skin condition that causes benign tumors to form along the nerves, appearing on the skin as pox.

She added that the condition causes many other complications and that she has been in therapy to deal with the trauma she has faced due to the appearance of her skin.

The original video has since been deleted.

Is Mpox curable?

Mpox is a self-limited disease, as its symptoms last from two to four weeks, and the virus goes away on its own without any treatment.

There's also no approved antiviral treatment for mpox. Although certain antiviral medications can help manage the condition, they haven’t been studied for mpox treatment.

Poll : 0 votes