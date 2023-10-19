10 seconds of your voice – that’s all it takes this new AI to check if you have diabetes, as per new study

What if in only 10 seconds of talking, AI could figure out if you have diabetes or not? It may sound like a sci-fi tale, but a recent study published in "Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health" uncovered the incredible capabilities of voice technology in detecting diabetes.

Researchers from Klick Labs have created an AI model that accurately identifies type 2 diabetes. Moreover, it boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 89% for women and 86% for men, all by analyzing just 6-10 seconds of spoken words.

Instead of traditional, time-consuming and expensive tests, individuals could simply record their voice on a smartphone or any device for a few seconds. AI algorithms would analyze the acoustic features to detect subtle vocal variations associated with diabetes.

This non-intrusive and accessible approach could transform diabetes screening, enabling early detection and intervention on a large scale.

Simple and accessible diabetes screening with AI voice analysis

Showed an accuracy rate of 89% in women (Image via Unsplash/Isens USA)

Conducted by Klick Labs, the study involved 267 individuals, both with and without type 2 diabetes.

Over the course of two weeks, participants recorded phrases on their smartphones six times a day. These recordings, totaling over 18,000, were analyzed for 14 different acoustic features, highlighting vocal variations between diabetics and non-diabetics.

Utilizing signal processing technologies, the researchers unearthed hidden vocal patterns, identifying specific notes of vocal pitch that are imperceptible to the human ear.

These subtle variations in voice provided vital clues for identifying type 2 diabetes. The results showcased an accuracy rate of 89% in women and 86% in men, illustrating the potential of this approach in diagnosing diabetes.

This breakthrough has the potential to transform healthcare practices as we know them

Uses voice analysis to predict diabetes (Image via Unsplash/Gertruda Valaseviciute)

The implications of this study are immense. Current diabetes detection methods often require significant time, effort and expense. However, voice technology has the potential to eliminate these barriers entirely.

Lead author Jaycee Kaufman says that this research brings attention to vocal variations between individuals with and without type 2 diabetes, revolutionizing how diabetes is screened in medical settings.

Can be helpful with effective treatment (Image via Unsplash/Sweet Life)

Voice technology offers accessibility and affordability as a digital screening tool. By simply analyzing a person's voice for 10 seconds, AI algorithms can accurately identify the presence of diabetes, facilitating early diagnosis and intervention.

Predicts other health condition (Image via Unsplash/Stepehn Dawson)

The study has opened the door to exploring broader applications for voice technology in healthcare.

Klick Labs plans to replicate the study, expanding their research to detect pre-diabetes, hypertension and other health conditions. The potential of voice analysis goes beyond diabetes, offering a promising avenue for future research and development.

Yan Fossat, vice-president and principal investigator at Klick Labs, emphasizes the tremendous potential of voice technology in healthcare. The ability to detect type 2 diabetes through vocal analysis marks a significant step towards accessible and affordable digital screening.

This breakthrough aligns with recent advancements like MIT's bio-implant that aids in the deployment of medicines like insulin, revolutionizing the management of chronic conditions.

The groundbreaking study by Klick Labs has revealed the extraordinary power of voice technology in diabetes screening.

With just 10 seconds of recorded speech, AI algorithms can accurately detect type 2 diabetes, potentially transforming the way healthcare professionals diagnose and manage this condition.

This breakthrough paves the way for accessible and affordable digital screening tools, allowing for early intervention and improved patient outcomes.