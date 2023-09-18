100 kg barbell kills man in China in a gym accident

A 27-year-old man in China died in a tragic accident when a 100 kg barbell crushed his neck in the gym.

The man, identified as Xiao Hou was doing a bench press without a spotter around. Yangtse Evening Post first reported the incident, and a 29-second video became viral on several news websites and social media.

In the video, the man was seen trying hard to get the barbell on the J-hooks, but his arms failed. The bar rolled from his chest to his neck, and he struggled against it for about 25 seconds.

Barbell accident in China: What we know so far?

Mr. Zhao, in charge of the gym and a friend of Xiao Hou, said:

“He never thought about dating a girlfriend. He knew only about exercise.”

Xiao Hou was obsessed with the gym, according to Zhao. He also said that Hou worked as a personal trainer for about four years at the same gym after he had graduated from college.

Although he left the gym after he had found another job, he kept visiting the gym for his workouts with a spare key he had with him before the gym opened. On the day of the accident, he was alone in the gym when the barbell crushed his neck, and he died eventually.

The incident is similar to another one that happened in July when Justyn Vicky, 33, a fitness influencer in Indonesia, died while doing a shoulder lift with a barbell weighing around 210 kg.

The importance of gym safety

Avoiding accidents in the gym is of utmost importance, asa strength training involves extremely heavy weights. Barbell plates, dumbells and equipment can weigh up to hundreds of kilograms.

It's always recommended to perform any exercise in the presence of a gym staff, or a trainer, even if you have not opted for a personal training plan. Supervision can prevent such mishaps effectively.

Meanwhile, it's best to choose weights as per your abilities and avoid lifting heavy if you're not feeling well on a particular day.

