14-year-old Massachusetts teen dies after participating in viral ‘One Chip Challenge': Reports

A 14-year-old teenager from Massachusetts died on Friday after participating in the viral "One Chip Challenge," a social media trend in which individuals consume an exceedingly spicy chip.

The teen's family believes that the challenge contributed to his sudden death, according to reports. Harris Wolobah, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, had eaten a Paqui chip and quickly developed a stomach ache, as reported by his mother, Lois.

After being picked up by his family and taken home, Harris reportedly started to feel better. However, he was later found unconscious when he was supposed to leave for basketball tryouts.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Although the cause of death has not been confirmed, autopsy results are pending.

The chip's maker, Paqui, warns on its website that consuming the snack could have adverse medical effects.

The One chip challenge tests how long a person can last before consuming or drinking anything else for relief. Paqui advises that the chip should only be consumed by adults and recommends seeking medical assistance if experiencing trouble breathing, fainting or prolonged nausea.

What is the viral One Chip challenge?

The One Chip Challenge was created by the chip manufacturer, Paqui, as a way to promote its spiciest chip.

Participants have to eat just one chip, which contains an assortment of spicy peppers and see how long they can go without drinking or eating anything else. It's a test of endurance that requires a high tolerance for spicy foods.

Many experts have raised concerns about the One Chip Challenge, calling it dangerous and reckless. The heat of the pepper in the chip can cause a range of symptoms, including stomach pain, vomiting and even heart problems.

Furthermore, there's no age limit for the challenge, meaning that children and teenagers could easily participate and suffer health effects.

Community grieves over Harris Wolobah's death

The Worcester public schools chief expressed condolences, saying that the school community "lost a rising star" in Harris Wolobah. Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monarrez said:

"As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers."

Douglas Hill, Wolobah's basketball coach for the St. Bernard's church team, praised him as a hard worker dedicated to his craft.

Dr. Lauren Rice, the Tufts Medical Center chief of pediatric emergency medicine, explains that spicy foods can have a range of results from minor mouth or lip burning to heart issues. She notes that sometimes people experience chest pain or palpitations.

The Paqui chip contains Carolina Reaper Pepper and Naga Viper Pepper, as mentioned on the manufacturer's website. The Worcester community is mourning the loss of Harris.

His tragic experience raises concerns over the safety and ethics of viral internet like One Chip Challenge. As the popularity of such challenges continues to rise, it's crucial to exercise caution and prioritize safety and health above online trends.