2 men arrested in Japan for contaminating a communal ginger bowl at a fast food outlet

In Japan, police have arrested two men for allegedly contaminating a communal bowl of pickled ginger in a popular restaurant.

Toshihide Oka, 34, recorded by Ryu Shimazu, 35, were seen poking their used chopsticks into a common condiment bowl at the Yoshinoya restaurant in the Suminoe district of Osaka. Customers are supposed to use a separate serving accessory.

In a statement, Yoshinoya Holdings Co. described the incident as a:

“source of great regret that this has become news that calls into question the safety and security of eating out in general.”

The Yoshinoya chain of restaurants, which operates more than 1,100 restaurants in Japan is popular for its “low-priced and quick” specialties, especially the gyudon, a soy sauce-flavored beef and onion bowl served along with rice.

The restaurant was closed temporarily to discard all of its ginger, and the bowl was cleaned thoroughly.

Ginger cross-contamination risk

Cross-contamination can happen to any fruit or vegetable. (Image via Unsplash/Filipa Campos)

It's not just the ginger mixture. Contamination can happen via any food or beverage wherever hygienic practices are not followed.

The aforementioned duo also reportedly admitted to the charges brought up against them. Shimazu told the police:

“I wanted to make everyone laugh.”

Oka said:

“I asked Shimazu to do something funny. I wanted to show it to everyone because I thought it was funny,”

They also said that they don't have anything against the restaurant. If the charges against them are proven in court, they could face up to three years in prison.

The duo could also face a fine of up to 500,000 yen (approximately $3,800) for obstructing business and up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to 300,000 yen (approximately $2,280) for property destruction.

It might have just been a ginger pickle, but any foodborne illness could have caused harm to many customers and the business.

Types of cross-contamination

Foodborne illnesses can be fatal. (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

Primarily, there are three types of cross-contamination:

Chemical contamination: A chemical agent is responsible for the spoilage, and this type of contamination can cause acute poisoning and long-term diseases.

A chemical agent is responsible for the spoilage, and this type of contamination can cause acute poisoning and long-term diseases. Physical contamination: Contamination by a foreign object is known as physical contamination. These contaminants often include glass, hair, metal, jewelry, dirt and fingernails.

Contamination by a foreign object is known as physical contamination. These contaminants often include glass, hair, metal, jewelry, dirt and fingernails. Microbial contamination: Also known as biological contamination. Common microbes that contaminate food are microorganisms, bacteria, viruses, mold, fungi and toxins.

In the case of the ginger pickle at the Yoshinoya restaurant, the contact with used chopsticks could have resulted in microbial contamination and could have spoiled the food for all customers.

How to avoid avoid cross-contamination in food?

The easiest ways to avoid food contamination include:

Use of food thermometer to ensure food is thoroughly cooked. Infrared ones are better.

Raw meat should always be stored separately, as they're susceptible to contamination by microbes.

All equipment and utensils should be washed and cleaned regularly.

Food should be kept covered to prevent insect contact.

Expired food must be thrown away.

Fruits and vegetables should be washed well.

Washing hands regularly, and after coughing, sneezing or touching their hair or face can significantly prevent such incidents.

Pickles, including ginger, cucumber and others should be preserved well in a sealed container.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

