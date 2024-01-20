2023 'American Idol' winner Iam Tongi speaks about his mental health struggles 

In a heartfelt interview, William Iam Tongi, the 2023 American Idol winner, shared his inspiring journey, echoing the struggles and beaches of Kahuku, Hawaii, where he was born.

The 18-year-old singer, known for his soulful voice and unassuming demeanor, opened up about his faith, family, and how music has been a healing force in his life. His story, filled with personal trials and a strong testament to his beliefs, offers hope to anyone grappling with grief.

The healing journey of Iam Tongi

Iam's musical journey intertwines deeply with his personal faith and family. After losing his father to stage 4 kidney disease in December 2021, Iam found solace in music.

"A lot of times when I’m really nervous [before performing], I’ll go in a room [and] sit in the corner and play that song and hear my dad singing with me, just so I remember what he sounded like," he recalled.

This profound connection with his late father, Rodney Tongi, goes beyond mere notes. It's a spiritual bond, reinforced by their shared love for music and faith. Rodney's role was pivotal in Iam's growth as a musician, teaching him vocal skills and singing alongside him. The bond continued to flourish even after Rodney's passing, symbolizing the unbreakable ties of family and faith.

Iam's belief in eternal families and his faith in Jesus Christ have been his anchors. This faith was evident during his performances on American Idol, where he sang with an emotional depth that resonated with millions.

His rendition of James Blunt's "Monsters" in his televised audition, a tribute to his late father, touched the hearts of judges and viewers alike, accumulating over 23 million views.

Iam's journey on American Idol was not just about winning the competition but about finding his voice and reaffirming his faith.

Overcoming Challenges: The Road to 'American Idol'

Iam's path to American Idol was fraught with challenges. Before his rise to fame, he faced difficulties with ADHD and his family's financial constraints. However, his passion for music was undeterred.

He learned to play the ukulele in fifth grade, thanks to his teacher, Alison Faleolo, who integrated music into her teaching. His enthusiasm for the instrument grew, and music became a tool for overcoming his ADHD challenges.

Iam's uncle, William Tuifua, and his mother, Lillie Tongi, recall his natural talent and dedication to music, performing at family gatherings and local events.

The family's move to Seattle in 2019, due to financial strains, and Rodney's health issues added layers of complexity to Iam's life. Nonetheless, his commitment to music never wavered. He continued to perform, utilizing his mother's employment benefits to travel and play at various events.

His resilience shone through when he faced his biggest trial: the loss of his father. Encouraged by his mother, Iam auditioned for American Idol, a decision that would honor his father's belief in his talent and change his life forever.

Iam Tongi's journey to becoming the 2023 American Idol is a tale of resilience, faith, and the transformative power of music.