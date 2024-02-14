44-year-old man in Taiwan loses eye’s sight after night of heavy drinking and sleeping face down

A 44-year-old man in Taiwan partially lost his sight after a night of drinking heavily and sleeping face down. The man who chose to keep his identity anonymous, woke up to a frightening, life-altering vision problem.

The man noticed something was wrong when he felt pain in one eye and could not see properly. These symptoms persisted for three days after an evening of heavy drinking and taking drugs that helped him sleep. This compelled him to seek emergency medical help.

Upon examination in Pizu City, Taiwan, doctors made a startling discovery. A specific condition had shut off the man’s left eye from fully receiving and reacting to light. Simply put, the muscles controlling the eye weren't doing their job, a condition known as ophthalmoplegia.

The man’s condition worsened as doctors found that his sleep positioning led to intense pressure on the eye, leading to the small blood vessels in the eye bursting. These vessels are crucial for supplying blood to the eye area. When they ruptured, it caused swelling and led to bleeding around the eyes, also known as a haemorrhage.

The diagnosis didn't end there. The condition, known as ischemic optic neuropathy or ION, was identified. ‘Ischemic’ means that something is stopping blood from reaching a part of the body. In this scenario, blood was not reaching the eye's optic nerve - a crucial part of the eye responsible for sending signals from the eyes to the brain and converting them into images.

Along with this eye condition, the man was also diagnosed with a condition called choroidopathy. This causes fluid to collect underneath the retina, the part at the back of the eye that sends sight information to the brain.

Symptoms can include objects appearing small or farther away, a dim and blurred blind spot in the centre of vision, and straight lines looking bent.

Contrary to the man’s hopes, experts suggested that the eye's damage might sadly be permanent. Also, there's currently no consensus on how to manage such a condition.

ION has historically been associated with the use of alcohol and nicknamed "Saturday night retinopathy". However, the unusual addition of face-down sleeping extended the risks in this case.

Although there are instances where some patients recover their vision, this Taiwanese man did not report any improvement to his eyesight four months after the incident.

This unfortunate episode from taiwan underscores that extreme habits can lead to unforeseen results. It's important to drink responsibly and maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes sleeping in appropriate and safe positions.