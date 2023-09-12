5-year-old girl from Australia died due to bacterial infection, after a misdiagnosis

In a tragic incident, Cathy Kassis, a five-year-old child, died from a bacterial infection that was initially misdiagnosed as the common cold. The infection was Strep A, a type of bacteria that is known to cause skin blisters, scarlet fever, and sore throats. Unfortunately, her body had already started to weaken by the time Cathy received a proper diagnosis.

Justin Sutton, Cathy's stepfather, spoke with 7 News about their traumatic experience. He and Jasmine Worobez, Cathy's mother, were worried about her illness from the start. Their anxieties escalated as her condition deteriorated. Doctors reassured them that it was a viral infection, asking them not to worry too much.

In a conversation with 7 News, Justin recalled:

“After three days, she had lost her voice completely, so we were obviously a bit concerned.”

What happened to Cathy?

Cathy suffered from a bacterial infection. (Image via Unsplash/ CDC)

Cathy's parents rushed her to the emergency department when her condition deteriorated because she "wasn't breathing properly." The COVID-19 and RSV tests were performed, and when the results were negative, the hospital informed the family that she had a viral infection and sent the patient home.

Days later, on August 28, Cathy's lips started to turn blue, and her mother immediately dialed the emergency number. She was in and out of consciousness at that point and collapsed in her mother's arms.

Her stepfather was on the phone with the emergency services and doing CPR in an effort to save her. Soon after, paramedics took over and arrived, but it was already too late.

Cathy was declared brain dead after being transported to Westmead Children's Hospital through a chopper. The Strep A bacteria, which could have been treated with a straightforward course of antibiotics, was found to be the cause of death through a throat swab, according to the coroner.

What are the symptoms of Strep A bacterial infection?

Cathy's symptoms started worsening with time. (Representative image via Unsplash/ Carolina Heza)

Group A streptococcal (GAS) infections happen when a bacterium enters your body and causes illness, most frequently in your throat and skin. Group A Streptococcus has more than 120 different strains.

GAS bacteria typically only cause minor infections. In some cases, untreated GAS infections can result in severe, sometimes fatal.

Symptoms of this bacterial infection include:

Headache

Sore throat

Stomach pain

Difficulty swallowing

Rashes and itchy skin

Some severe symptoms might include:

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Blisters

Severe pain

Bluish skin

A few days later, Mr. Sutton said that his daughter donated her organs and he was proud of her. All three recipients of the three organs she gave "are now expected to make a full recovery," he said.

As the investigation into the misdiagnosis continues, the tragic loss of Cathy is a reminder of the importance of accurate diagnosis in preventing fatalities. Now Cathy’s family is now raising awareness about Strep A bacterial infection.