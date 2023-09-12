53-year-old man hospitalized after developing ‘mystery illness’: Condition critical 

A 53-year-old California man, Armando Ramos, has been hospitalized after developing a mystery respiratory illness during his recent trip to the Philippines.

The father of three is now on a ventilator and battling for his life.

Mystery illness: What happened to Armando Ramos?

Ramos started experiencing flu-like symptoms. (Image via People)

It all started in early August when Ramos went to Manilla, Philippines, following the demise of his mother.

Days later, he started experiencing symptoms like sore throat and body aches. After five days when his health didn’t improve, he was then rushed to the hospital. His sister Emma Gaines-Ramos said:

"It was the chest pains and difficulty breathing that led him ultimately to go to the ER."

Ramos was initially diagnosed with pneumonia but was later intubated and put on a ventilator where his condition continued to deteriorate.

Following that, he also suffered inflammation in his brain and a collapsed lung. There were problems with his liver and heart, too. As per his family, doctors informed them that these seemed like the initial stages of kidney failure.

Ramos tested negative for COVID-19

He tested negative for COVID-19. (Image via Pexels/CDC)

Armando Ramos, a software engineer by profession, had no underlying health conditions in the past. However, to be on the safer side, doctors tested him for COVID-19, but he returned negative.

His family was only told that Ramos had some type of respiratory infection, but what illness he exactly suffered from, was not mentioned by the doctors.

According to Ramos' family members, they feel helpless and want answers regarding Ramos’s illness. They compared the situation with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when nobody knew what was happening.

"Right now, it’s a mystery every day. We still don’t know what’s happening to him, said Armando’s sister, Emma.

She added:

"It is traumatizing, in the sense that when the pandemic first occurred, nobody knew what was happening. You’re kind of just treating the symptoms but not getting to the source of it. That’s what it feels like is happening right now."

How is Armando Ramos doing now?

Currently, he's in hospital, and doctors are still running different tests on him to learn the exact source of his illness.

According to his family members, though, Armando Ramos is showing signs of progress. His oxygen level has increased, and kidney functions have improved, too.

"He will be in the ICU for another two weeks, but he is stubborn and he’s definitely going to fight", said Emma.