6-year-old girl was prescribed Calpol for virus-like symptoms: Diagnosis revealed she had brain cancer 

Indeg Glyn Roberts was prescribed Calpol for her virus-like symptoms, but, months later, she was diagnosed with ependymoma, a rare type of brain cancer, as reported by the Mirror.

The poor girl was just six when she received the shocking diagnosis in November 2020 after months of suffering from painful and uncomfortable symptoms.

According to medical experts, ependymoma is a very dangerous type of brain cancer that's linked to a huge mortality rate among adults and even children.

CT scan showed that 6-year-old had brain cancer

Tests showed that the girl had brain tumor. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Roberts’ condition started to deteriorate when she started to complain of symptoms akin to any ordinary virus.

Ceri, her mother, took her to doctors and was prescribed Calpol. She was told that her daughter’s condition should eventually pass in a few days.

"Indeg complained of a severe headache, which went away. She then had a sore throat and cough. Nothing fazed our little girl. She would vomit in the morning and go off to school for the days as if nothing had happened, said Ceri.

As per Mirror, doctors initially thought that Roberts’ symptoms were caused by a virus. However, after the young kid lost a significant amount of weight, doctors suggested a CT scan that showed that she had brain tumor.

Following the diagnosis, Roberts underwent a nine-hour brain surgery and two months of proton beam therapy.

Now four years later, Roberts is still undergoing treatment and fighting cancer. Ceri says that if her daughter’s condition had gone undiagnosed any longer, she would have died.

Currently, the little girl is also part of a research trial at Alder Hey called ‘The International SIOP Ependymoma 2’ trial.

Understanding ependymoma: A rare type of brain cancer

Ependymoma is a type of brain tumor. (Image via Freepik/kjpargeter)

Ependymoma is a type of brain cancer that develops in the brain or spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. It initially starts in the ependymal cells in the brain and spine.

This type of brain cancer can occur at any age, but it mostly affects young children and adults under 40. Different types of ependymoma include:

Subependymoma (grade 1)

Myxopapillary ependymoma (grade 1)

Classic ependymoma (grade 2)

Anaplastic ependymoma (grade 3)

Symptoms of ependymoma to watch out for

Signs and symptoms in older children and adults

Symptoms of ependymoma in adults can include headaches and dizziness. (Image via Pexels/Kindel Media)

blurry vision

neck pain

severe back pain

headaches and dizziness

balance problems

numbness in legs and arms

vomiting

seizures

Signs and symptoms in children

Children with this type of brain cancer may experience several symptoms, but these can vary depending on the kid’s age, size and location of the tumor. Some common symptoms may include:

seizures

headaches

weakness

vomiting

sleeplessness and irritability

Treatments for ependymoma can include surgery, immunotherapy, radiation therapy and chemotherapy, depending on the severity of the condition.