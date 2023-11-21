A baby gorilla at Cincinnati Zoo died due to RSV infection

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the death of 3-year-old Amali, a baby bonobo, due to an RSV infection. The zoo disclosed Amali's passing on its official Facebook account on Monday, November 20.

Talking about the Bonobo species and RSV infection, the caption read,

“Bonobos are especially susceptible to the RSV and the secondary infections that happen alongside it. Younger individuals are at an even higher risk of complications.”

In the post, Amali’s keeper had stated:

“People say the best things come in small packages, and after working with Amali I’m here to tell you… they’re right. Amali was small but mighty. She had a huge personality.”

It also stated that Amali was lovingly called “Lil bit” by the keepers.

What is RSV infection?

RSV is a respiratory disease. (Image via Unsplash/ Robina Weermeijer)

RSV, known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), can cause respiratory tract infections. It is a member of the Paramyxoviridae family and is a major contributor to respiratory infections in persons of all ages. The virus is highly contagious and can be transferred through coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching infected surfaces or items.

Autumn and winter are the peak seasons for RSV infections, and childcare facilities and hospitals are frequently the sites of epidemics. Although RSV does not have a particular antiviral therapy, severe cases may benefit from supportive care including staying hydrated and using medication to manage symptoms.

RSV typically results in moderate cold-like symptoms such as fever, runny nose, coughing, and sneezing. RSV can, however, potentially result in more serious respiratory infections, particularly in specific groups. Babies, especially those younger than six months, are more likely to experience serious side effects such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis, which are inflammations of the tiny airways in the lungs.

Are animals susceptible to RSV infection?

Animals can contact RSV. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

The primary host of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is humans; it is not known to infect or sick animal hosts. The human respiratory virus known as RSV primarily affects the respiratory system, leading to diseases like pneumonia and bronchiolitis, especially in young children and newborns. The main way that the virus spreads between humans is through respiratory droplets.

However, some cases of animals getting infected with the virus have been reported. Back in July 2022, Monarto Safari Park, a zoo in South Australia, announced that a one-year-old chimpanzee caught RSV. And now, this bonobo from Cincinnati Zoo.

The number of bonobos affected by the RSV infection has not been disclosed by the zoo officials. According to zoo authorities, the team is prioritizing the remaining symptomatic bonobo troop members regarding supportive treatment. They report that they are beginning to feel better and are still optimistic that the illness has mostly cleared up.