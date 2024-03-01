Adele postpones Las Vegas Residency again, says sickness has taken a toll on her voice

It is not possible to be a fan of English music and not love Adele. The British singer has garnered the love of so many people through her soulful voice and "that struck the right chord" lyrics. Her residency concert "Weekends with Adele" in Vegas has been a big success, with her fans from all over the world attending the shows.

The concert was such a hit that Adele even decided to extend her residency. A new line-up of shows until June 2024 has already been released. However, Adele's health was not in favor of her plans and recently, the music star announced that the March dates of her Weekends with Adele show have been postponed.

The reason has been cited as her ongoing health issues which even took a toll on the singer's voice.

Adele and her battle with sickness

Adele claims her health has been on the bad side throughout her break (Image from Instagram)

A post was made from Adele's official Instagram account to announce that her Las Vegas residency has been postponed for health reasons. Adele apologized to her fans for the inconvenience and assured them that new dates for the postponed shows would be announced soon.

Her fans are in shock after hearing this news and are worried about her health. She also revealed that she fell ill at the end of her last leg of the residency and despite taking time off, did not fully recover before resuming the show.

The Instagram post made by Adele read:

“I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctors' orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date.”

The postponement affects all five weekends of the last leg of her Weekends with Adele residency in March, disrupting Adele's plans for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This is the second time that her Las Vegas shows have been postponed, with January 2022 marking the first time this happened due to her crew contracting COVID-19.

Way to Recovery

Adele would be returning to Europe after 6 years (Image from Instagram)

Despite all the odds, Adele is determined to come back stronger and better than ever and will be returning to perform in Europe in 2024, that is, after a gap of six years. Her performances are scheduled in Germany during August.

Fans have shown mixed responses as some are angry because of the postponement, while others are happy that Adele has finally prioritized her health and well-being. Nonetheless, Adele is currently following her doctor’s orders and is under complete rest.

Assuring her fans, Adele confirmed that the Las Vegas shows will be rescheduled and until then, she is missing her fans as she eagerly waits to perform for them.