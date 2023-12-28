AI model claims to accurately predict time of your death – when will you die?

A new study claims that AI model can accurately predict a person's death. The AI system, known as ChatGPT, uses machine learning and statistical methods to forecast the future events in an individual's life and estimate their time of death.

Baffling AI model claims to know when you’ll meet your end

A bunch of scientists from the University of Copenhagen, Northeastern University, and other instituion got together to figure out the secrets of life using fancy language skills and looking at what happened in the past. They wanted to crack the code of human existence.

They harnessed a dataset called life2vec, which contained detailed information about the lives of six million people from Denmark. The data included variables such as health, education, occupation, income, address, and working hours, recorded on a daily basis.

The AI model employed by the researchers aims to answer a fundamental question: to what extent can future events be predicted based on past conditions and occurrences in one's life? The predictions themselves are not the primary focus of the study; instead, it is the underlying data that enables the model to provide such precise answers.

Be careful when using artificial intelligence to predict death

Through their analysis, the scientists discovered intriguing correlations that align with previous findings from social science research. The investigation revealed that individuals in leadership positions or with higher incomes tend to have a greater likelihood of survival.

On the other hand, being male, possessing specific skills, or having a mental health diagnosis can heighten the risk of premature death.

Utilizing their advanced models, the researchers claim their AI system outperforms existing methods across a range of outcomes, including predicting early mortality and even personality traits. This impressive performance underscores the potential power of AI.

Despite the intriguing potential, ethical considerations and privacy concerns surround this daring study. While some may find it fascinating to know the circumstances surrounding their eventual demise, others may find the concept unsettling or even distressing.

The researchers know that people are worried, so they say they should add more stuff like words and pictures, and info about friends and stuff, to make the predictions even better. This could help them understand humans even more and uncover all the intricate details about our lives.

It is important to approach the topic of predicting one's time of death with caution. The ethical use of AI models that delve into individuals' lives must prioritize privacy and human welfare.

In conclusion, this innovative AI model claims to possess the ability to accurately predict the time of death by analyzing past life events. While the study offers exciting possibilities for understanding life and mortality, it also underscores the need for responsible development and use of AI technologies that respect privacy and prioritize the well-being of individuals.