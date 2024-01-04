Are plant-based foods overrated? Study questions their health reputation

There's been a recent swing towards plant-based diets, with people trading up meat for more veggie alternatives. The vegan bites have been named as the healthier option for our bodies and the planet, making serious waves in the food game.

But, a fresh study is throwing some serious insights on these plant-based foods, showing that the vegan fast food is not necessarily the MVP in the health league. Truth be told, they might be just as good - or bad - as their meaty rivals.

New research – plant-based fast food might not be that healthy

Both ought to be not healthy (Image via Unsplash/ Jonathan Borba)

Researchers combed through menus and chose popular food chains operating in five different countries, including Australia, Canada, Poland, the UK, and the US. This effort tried to understand a worldwide view, considering the growing popularity of fast-food chains all over the globe.

They got deep into the components of the meals, methodically evaluating the calorie count, the presence of allergens, nutrient content, fiber, and salt. What stands out is their comparison system.

The team compared the traditional meat-based meals with their plant-based replicas from the same chain in the same country, ensuring the weight difference was no more than a mere 10 percent.

In an overwhelming verdict, the study found no solid health benefits to ordering plant-based servings over meat options

Think before you eat, whether it’s plant or meat

Bio-indiviaulity (Image via Unsplash/ Likemeat)

The study found no clear winners on the health front when it comes to choosing plant-based instead of meat.

"The study shows, plant-based meals do not give fewer calories than expected. This is something that customers may not know," says Mikolaj Kaminski, the lead researcher from Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland.

That's not all though. The study found that plant-based meals usually have less protein and sodium. But, they also pack more carbohydrates and sugar. And even the calories are low, comparable to the real meat.

"Choosing plant-based is like swapping the protein-calories for carb-calories," says the study.

These vegan diets or plant like meat have been the talk on internet recently. Health buffs, celebs, and influencers are all onto it, claiming it delivers better nutrition, a healthier heart, and less risk for diabetes and cancer.

plant like meat is also not healthy (Image via Unsplash/ Abillion)

But after this study, it seems like we need to pause the plant-based, Kaminski underlines:

"This study amplifies the need for us to be smarter about our food choices, especially when we are talking about fast food. And this is even more critical if you are wrestling with something like Type 2 diabetes."

He adds:

"It dispels the myth that plant-based alternatives of popular fast food dishes are automatically the healthier choice."

So, next time you hit a fast-food joint and think you're making a healthier choice by ordering 'Plant-Based', think again. If this groundbreaking study tells us anything, it's to make smarter, more informed food choices, because when it comes to fast food, whether it's plant or meat, the health factor remains the same.