Arizona reports first child death from flu in 2023

Health officials in Yuma County, Arizona, have reported the first death from flu in 2023. As per the health department, the flu season started on October 1, 2023. The department stated in the official press release that last season recorded 182 death from flu, out of which 6 were from Arizona.

The details of the child have not been released publicly. Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, stated:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the first pediatric influenza death in Arizona. We extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and friends.”

Can you die from the flu?

The majority of people normally recover from influenza, also referred to as the flu, on their own. Yet, the flu can occasionally cause serious side effects, particularly in older people, small children, those with compromised immune systems, and people with underlying medical disorders.

Phlegm, bacterial infections, and exacerbation of pre-existing medical disorders are among the potentially fatal complications resulting from influenza. These consequences may cause death from flu in severe situations and result in respiratory failure or other organ failure.

Who is at the highest risk for flu?

There are certain groups of people who are more likely to develop serious complications and be susceptible to death from flu. These include:

Young children: Children are more susceptible to problems from the flu, particularly those under the age of five.

Elderly: Due to a weakened immune system with aging, adults 65 years of age and older are more vulnerable to serious flu-related consequences.

Pregnant women: Due to changes in their immunological, cardiac, and lung functioning during pregnancy, pregnant women are more likely to have a serious flu sickness.

People with certain chronic health disorders: People who have certain chronic health disorders, such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, or weakened immune systems, are more susceptible to serious flu-related consequences.

Residents in long-term care facilities and nursing homes: Due to the possibility of rapid virus propagation in these environments, those who live in close quarters, such as those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, may be more vulnerable to complications from the flu.

Measures to prevent death from flu

It's crucial to take specific precautions if you have the flu in order to lessen your chance of infecting others and to assist in managing your symptoms. The following are some suggested precautions:

Isolate yourself: Remain at home and limit your interactions with others. This aids in stopping the virus from infecting other people.

Rest: To aid in your body's healing, get lots of rest. Give yourself enough time to heal by resting and getting enough sleep.

Keep yourself hydrated: To stay hydrated, consume lots of liquids including water, herbal tea, and clear broths. This is crucial for preventing dehydration and controlling symptoms like fever.

Put on a mask: To help stop the spread of respiratory droplets, put on a mask if you must be around people or animals.

Clean and disinfect: To lower the chance of the virus spreading, routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects including light switches, doorknobs, and electronic equipment.

Seek immediate medical assistance if your symptoms worsen or if you experience serious problems. It's crucial to speak with a healthcare provider for tailored guidance regarding your particular circumstances.