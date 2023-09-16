Arkansas toddler succumbs to rare brain-eating amoeba infection likely contracted at Country Club splash pad

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a toddler from Arkansas passed away from a rare brain-eating amoeba infection. Health officials suspect that the infection was likely contracted at a splash pad located at a country club.

In a recent press statement from the Arkansas Department of Health, it was reported that the toddler passed away due to an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri. This brain-eating amoeba is known to destroy brain tissue, leading to swelling and often resulting in death.

On Sept. 4, the 16-month-old child was unable to recover from this infection, despite receiving treatment in hospital for days.

Brain-eating amoeba is a real danger to health owing to its incredibly aggressive behavior

Naegleria fowleri is found in warm freshwater spots like lakes, rivers, ponds and even hot springs.

It's rare, but people can get infected when they're swimming, diving or even dunking their heads in water that isn't properly chlorinated, like pools and splash pads.

As per the CDC, there are only three reported cases of Naegleria fowleri infections in the US every year

When individuals engage in freshwater activities, this brain-eating amoeba sneaks into the body through the nose. From there, it quickly settles in the brain, causing rapid destruction of brain tissue and resulting in a condition called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.

It's worth noting that symptoms of PAM usually start within one to 12 days following the initial infection.

Symptoms of PAM

It starts with a headache, fever as well as queasiness coupled with vomiting. As the infection advances, those affected may experience more severe symptoms resembling confusion, stiff neck, lack of awareness of their environment, seizures, hallucinations and an unconscious state.

Once the infection gains a foothold, it grows at a terrifying pace, often leading to death within five days.

Preventing Naegleria fowleri infection can be challenging, but there are precautions individuals can take

The CDC advises people to be mindful when engaging in freshwater activities. These measures include avoiding water from entering the nose and minimizing any disturbance to sediment, as amoebae are more likely to thrive in the bottom of freshwater sources.

In response to the Arkansas incident, the state health department conducted testing and inspection to determine the probable source of exposure. Their investigation pointed to the splash pad at the Country Club of Little Rock.

Multiple samples from the pool and splash pad were sent to the CDC for evaluation. While one splash pad sample was confirmed to contain viable Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, further analysis is pending for the remaining samples.