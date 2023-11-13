Boston College student records caffeine overdose experience on TikTok

A Boston College student's TikTok video went viral after recording himself going through the effects of an 800 mg caffeine overdose. Mino Lee took double the daily recommended dose and called it the worst day of his life as he documented the experience online.

The Tiktok incident is causing concern among health experts, who advise individuals to stick to recommended daily limits of caffeine. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 400 mg of caffeine should be the limit, which is double of what Lee took in his experiment.

TikTok video goes viral - Boston College student documents effects of 800 mg caffeine overdose

Boston College student (Image via Tiktok @sigma_mino)

The TikTok video, which has been viewed over 11 million times, shows Lee recording his various mood changes and physical symptoms throughout the day.

After initially feeling euphoric and energized with the first dosage, Lee revealed that the experiment rapidly took a negative turn.

"I am also a SUPER lightweight to caffeine, and I took on an empty stomach. DO NOT TRY. SERIOUSLY"

He started experiencing discomfort and felt like he was about to "seize up." Lee eventually vomited and experienced a range of symptoms like nausea and jitters.

Furthermore, Lee warns viewers actively not to try the experiment at home and emphasized the potential risks involved. He said that he's a "SUPER lightweight" and that his kind of consumption is limited to professionals in the medical field.

Additionally, Lee's story reinforces the FDA's belief that excess caffeine intake can "inflict side effects like insomnia, anxiety, jitters and stomach or head problems."

Health experts warn against exceeding daily caffeine limit

Can have severe health impact (Image via Unsplash/Benjamin Castillo)

The incident has drawn attention from experts online who warn against exceeding recommended caffeine intake level.

Many suggest sticking to a maximum of 400 mg of caffeine per day. Lee's drastic mood swings and negative symptoms displayed in his video are signs that caffeine overdoses can have adverse effects.

While the "five stages" of caffeine intake shown by Lee cannot be scientifically documented, it's easy to see that caffeine overdoses could be harmful to both mental and physical health. They can lead to severe mood swings and vomiting, eventually causing more harm than good.

Therefore, it's highly advised that people stick to the recommended daily dose of caffeine. By following the recommended intake levels, people can prioritize their health and well-being and avoid unnecessary complications or health complications in the future.

To conclude, it's strongly recommended that TikTok viewers take heed of Lee's story and become more aware of the potential dangers involved in extreme caffeine overdose.

This cautionary tale brings to light the importance of adhering to recommended caffeine intake levels and being mindful of one's caffeine consumption. Eventually, consuming caffeine in moderation is essential to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.