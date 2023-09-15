Botulism outbreak traced to sardines at Bordeaux restaurant claims 1 life and leaves 8 in critical condition

A botulism outbreak has been reported in the beautiful wine country of Bordeaux, claiming one life and leaving eight in critical condition.

The outbreak has been linked to the consumption of preserved sardines served at a popular wine bar in the region. French authorities are investigating the incident and have issued an appeal to identify others who may have consumed the contaminated sardines.

Local health authorities identified two additional less serious cases related to the incident. The outbreak has been linked to the consumption of sardines in a homemade oil preserve that was contaminated with the botulism bacteria.

Public Health France have said that all the affected individuals had dined at the Tchin Tchin wine bar between Sept. 4 and 10.

Investigation links botulism outbreak to preserved sardines at a popular wine bar

Outbreak traces back to sardines

Matt Jackson, an American tourist visiting Bordeaux, was among the first to fall ill after consuming the sardines at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar.

Jackson's condition rapidly deteriorated, and he's now hospitalized in an intensive care unit, unable to open his eyes and communicate through notes on a whiteboard. Tragically, a 32-year-old woman from the Paris region has succumbed to the illness.

Health officials are working diligently to trace the source of the outbreak and identify those who may have been affected. Visitors from multiple countries, including the United States, Ireland, Canada, Germany and Spain, have reportedly fallen ill after consuming the suspicious sardines.

The regional health authority ARS has urged anyone who had the preserved sardines between Sept. 4 and 10 to seek medical assistance.

Botulism poisoning is rare but serious illness caused by ingestion of botulinum toxin

Deadly food poisoning that can be fatal

It attacks the nervous system, causing muscle paralysis and potentially leading to respiratory failure. Early symptoms include weakness, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech.

The outbreak has had tragic consequences, with one individual losing their life and eight others in critical condition. Medical professionals are working to provide the necessary treatment and support to those affected by the outbreak.

Local health authorities in Bordeaux are collaborating with food safety experts to investigate the source of the contamination. They're conducting thorough inspections of the restaurant's facilities, including its storage and food handling practices, to identify potential points of failure.

Restaurant has voluntarily closed doors and cooperating fully with investigation

Health authorities are investigating the outbreak.

Public health officials are urging anyone who may have consumed sardines at the restaurant in recent weeks to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms associated with botulism poisoning.

Foodborne illnesses, including botulism, can be prevented through proper cooking temperatures, maintaining cleanliness in food preparation areas and ensuring proper storage conditions for perishable foods like seafood.

As the investigation into the botulism outbreak in Bordeaux continues, health officials are reminding the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases or incidents of foodborne illnesses to the appropriate authorities.

The botulism outbreak traced to sardines at a restaurant in Bordeaux is concerning. Health authorities are actively investigating the source of the contamination and working towards preventing further cases.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper food handling and safety practices to prevent foodborne illness outbreaks.