Brain health takes a hit from lack of green space, according to study

As people age, they may experience memory loss, but having our own little green space and nature are known to help the brain.

A new study finds that lack of access to green space, along with low income, can have a negative impact on brain health. Researchers hve found that those living in neighborhoods without enough access to green spaces scored lower on spatial awareness and memory tests.

The study identifies a link between buildings blocking out sight of green spaces and poor cognitive health. A new study has explored how the environment we live in impacts cognitive health.

It focussed on the impact of neighborhood greenspace and median income on white matter hyperintensity (WMH) and ventricle size changes in cognitively normal individuals aged 65 and above.

MRI scans were conducted on 1260 participants over a period of approximately five years.

Role of green spaces in brain health: Insights from MRI scans

Older adults are specially impacted due to this (Image via Unsplash/Ben Duchac)

The study found that individuals residing in neighborhoods with lower greenspace and income level exhibited a higher likelihood of experiencing worsening white matter grades on their MRI scans.

This finding suggests that a combination of limited greenspace and lower socioeconomic status could be a risk factor for poor brain health.

Social determinants of health, aka SDOH, are a big deal when it comes to how we feel overall. Most of us knows that where we live can seriously mess with our health.

Science has shown that feeling down, not moving enough and struggling with diabetes can up the chances of getting dementia, especially for older adults.

Healthy brain scans were seen when surrounded by nature (Image via Unsplash/Steffano B)

As individuals age and their social networks shrink, neighborhoods become even more significant.

Retirement, reduced mobility and medical issues often leave older adults reliant on their immediate surroundings for social engagement and physical activity. Thus, the quality of their neighborhood environment becomes paramount.

Green spaces and brain health - More than just cognitive benefits

Living near nature or being connected to nature helps the brain. (Image via Unsplash/Gabe I 0ahqqikHvA)

Science has shown that hanging out in green spaces, like parks and trees, can help keep us healthy and protect our brain.

However, most studies only care about how good we're at thinking, which can be impacted due to other things that has nothing to do with the brain. So, to get more proof, this study used brain scans.

It showed that living near green spaces is good for the brains. We're talking thicker brain parts affected by Alzheimer's disease and a stronger amygdala.

The study also underscored the importance of considering neighborhood socioeconomic status (NSES) in conjunction with greenspace. Neighborhoods with higher greenspace and income level exhibited better brain health outcomes.

These findings emphasize the significance of investing in greenspaces and addressing socioeconomic disparities to promote brain health, particularly among older adults.

Interventions at individual, community and policy levels are needed to prioritize ending the lack of access to greenspaces in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

It's important to note that the study focused on a specific population. Further research is required to validate these findings in more diverse cohorts.

Nevertheless, the study is a wake-up call for city planners, decision-makers and communities. It's time we recognize how important greenery are for keeping our brain healthy.

If we bring nature into our neighborhoods, we can create environments that help our thinking and lower chances of brain diseases.