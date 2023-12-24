Breakthrough vibrating pill tricks brain into feeling full, offering hope for obesity treatment

A vibrating pill has been developed that tricks the brain into believing that the stomach is full, offering a potential alternative to invasive surgeries and medication with fewer side effects.

If you've struggled with your weight, chances are that you know about certain medications and surgeries available. Some work, but they come with side effects.

Forget about those obesity belts and trendy diets - the real deal for fighting obesity is here. Scientists have come up with a pill that feeds the brain with fresh intel about the stomach, making you lose that craving to overeat.

In this article, we break down the science and show you how this magic pill does its thing.

Real Deal: A pill that tricks the brain into feeling full

Obesity is a growing concern in this world (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

The vibrating pill, made by Giovanni Traverso and his squad at MIT, is about the same size as a normal multivitamin.

It has got a tiny motor inside that shakes with power from a safe-to-swallow battery. When the pill hits the stomach, the acid breaks down its outer layer, and that's when the electronic circuit kicks in and starts the vibrations.

In an experiment involving pigs, some of the animals were given the vibrating pill 20 minutes before having access to food.

Surprisingly, these pigs consumed around 40% less food compared to those that did not receive the pill. Additionally, the pill-induced pigs showed higher levels of satiety hormones in their blood, which typically signal fullness.

This great discovery could seriously change the game when it comes to fighting obesity, a huge health problem for many.

The vibes from the pill give a little tickle to certain receptors in the stomach, making it seem like you just ate a crazy big feast. It fools the brain into feeling full, so you don't go crazy and stuff your face.

A different approach for a healthier tomorrow

This project is still under experiment and not live yet (Image via Unsplash/And Machines )

Right now the vibrating pill is just an experiment, but scientists are going to test it out on people real soon.

They want to make sure that it actually works and won't mess you up before they start using it to treat obesity. Dr. Traverso thinks that this invention could be crucial in dealing with a big health problem, as more than 40% of Americans deal with obesity.

The current prototype version of the vibrating pill vibrates for approximately 30 minutes before its battery runs out. After that, it passes naturally through the body.

However, scientists envision future advancements, like modifying the pill to remain in the stomach for longer periods and wirelessly controlling its activation and deactivation as required.

They also propose the use of smartphone apps to adjust the vibrations based on individual needs, targeting specific hunger pangs or reducing overall appetite.

Aims to target multiple health issues (Image via Unsplash/Ehimetalor Akhere)

This research is not just about fighting obesity - it could help with other health issues too.

The researchers found that messing with certain spots in the gut, like the lining of the stomach, can mess with hunger levels. That means it might be a fresh way to help folks going through cancer treatment who have no appetite.

Even though the vibrating pill is still being worked on, it can have a big impact on fighting obesity. It gives hope to people dealing with weight issues by offering a way to control appetite without surgery or expensive treatments.

As scientists dig deeper into understanding the body inventions like the vibrating pill can lead us towards a healthier and happier tomorrow.

In summary, the vibrating pill represents a breakthrough in obesity research.

By leveraging vibrations to deceive the brain into feeling full, this innovation offers an alternative to current invasive procedures and medications.

With further research and development, this vibrating pill could revolutionize the management of obesity, providing a glimmer of hope for individuals seeking effective and accessible weight-loss solutions