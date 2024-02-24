Breast milk from trans women equally nutritious, according to UK health officials

In recent news from the United Kingdom, health experts have brought forward some interesting findings about breast milk. They say that breast milk created by men who have transitioned to women can be just as good for babies as milk from a genetic female.

The information came to light after a letter from the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust made its way into the public eye.

UK Health Officials Share Insight on Breast Milk from Transgender Women

Chestfeeding term was coined (Image via Unsplash/ Pete H)

The letter was a response to people who had concerns about this idea. The hospital took this chance to explain that when trans women take a mix of medicines and hormones, they can make milk that is pretty much the same as a new mom's milk after she's had a baby. They wanted to make sure everyone understood that when they say "human milk," they're not picking sides; they're just talking about milk for babies.

The University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust isn't new to supporting diverse families. They were among the first to use the term "chestfeeding" to welcome everyone. They shared that trans women can start making milk by taking a hormone called progestin.

This hormone wakes up milk-making glands that are usually not active. Then, a medicine called domperidone, often given to women who have trouble making enough milk, encourages the body to make more milk.

While domperidone is helpful, the hospital notes that it's really important to use it carefully because it could, in rare cases, affect a baby's heart. But the good news is, studies show only tiny bits of this medicine get into breast milk, and it's considered safe when a doctor thinks it's really needed.

How organizations aid trans and non-binary parents

Low on testosterone levels (Image via Unsplash/ Anita Jankovic)

Not everyone is on board with this idea, though. Lottie Moore from Policy Exchange expressed concerns, suggesting that it's risky to assume that hormone-induced milk can nourish a baby the same way traditional breast milk can.

She believes that the health and safety of children should always come first, beyond any debate about identity. Similarly, Dr. Jane Oreint from the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is cautious. She's asking if enough tests have been done to be sure this is safe for babies.

However, in their letter, the hospitals stood by their information. They mentioned guidance from the World Health Organization and said there's strong evidence that human milk is generally better than formula. They brought up a study from 2022 that looked at testosterone levels in milk and found very low levels without any bad effects on babies.

Even though the hospitals have taken down their webpage with the new breastfeeding advice, they still support the information they shared. And they're not alone. The La Leche League, known for helping parents with breastfeeding, offers support to trans and non-binary parents too. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has advice for trans and non-binary parents about breastfeeding or chestfeeding.

But it's important to note, both the CDC and La Leche League haven't given a clear stance on any potential risks, which has brought up some questions from health experts.

In today's diverse world, the conversation about what makes a family is always evolving. This latest news on breast milk adds another layer to understanding and supporting all kinds of parents and their infants' health.