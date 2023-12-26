Brushing teeth daily can prevent pneumonia, as per researchers

Good news for all of us - a not so difficult task like brushing our teeth every day can protect us from pneumonia.

A group of scientists, led by Dr. Paul Nizet from the University of California, analysed information from more than 2,700 individuals. They discovered that maintaining good oral hygiene, like brushing teeth regularly, is linked to a lower occurrence of the aforementioned common lung infection.

Evidence from 15 studies supports oral hygiene in preventing pneumonia

Oral hygiene is the key to prevent various serious disease (Image via Unsplash/Superkitina)

Researchers Selina Ehrenzeller and Michael Klompas, experts in infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, got their hands on some interesting data.

They looked at 15 different studies with over 2,700 patients who were either brushing their teeth multiple times a day or using mouthwash, swabs or saline to clean their mouths.

The evidence about oral hygiene preventing pneumonia is mixed, especially for patients in hospitals who can't brush their teeth without help. But Ehrenzeller and Klompas wanted to clear things up.

They analysed data from 2,786 patients involved in one of those studies, and guess what they found? People who brushed their teeth every day, at least twice a day, had lower rates of pneumonia that they caught in the hospital.

This disease impacts your breathing (Image via Unsplas/CDC)

Pneumonia in hospitals is a serious concern. It's a common lung infection that can make already sick people even sicker. The chance of catching it while admitted in hospital can be as high as 1 in 50 to 1 in 200. That's why it's crucial to find ways to prevent it.

When you're really sick and on a breathing machine (ventilation), the risk of getting pneumonia goes up, but regular toothbrushing can help.

The researchers found that brushing your teeth every day significantly reduced the chances of getting pneumonia for people on breathing support. For every 12 patients on ventilation who brushed their teeth, one case of pneumonia was prevented.

Daily toothbrushing also made a difference for patients in intensive care. They had shorter stays and needed less time on the breathing machine. It's like brushing your teeth can bring forth superpowers.

Regular toothbrushing is key for overall oral health

Keeps the germ and sneaky bacteria away (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

Dr. Michael Klompas is super excited about the results:

"It's rare in the world of hospital prevention to find something like this that works and doesn't cost much. Instead of developing new gadgets or drugs, our study shows that something as simple as brushing your teeth can have a huge impact."

Even in hospitals, where most germs are kepy away, some sneaky bacteria can hide in the mouth and can can cause trouble. But when you brush your teeth, you kick those germs to the curb and lower the risk of getting pneumonia.

It's noteworthy, though, that the study mostly focused on patients on ventilation in hospital. So, we don't have all the answers yet for non-ventilated patients. More research is needed to ascertain if toothbrushing helps them. too.

Preventing pneumonia in hospitals is extremely important because it can cause serious health problems and even lead to death.

A recent study conducted in 284 US hospitals found that out of every 200 hospital admissions for pneumonia, one was related to hospital-acquired pneumonia in non-ventilated patients. Shockingly, this group had a mortality rate of 20%.

Further research is needed to explore its effectiveness among different patient populations. Nonetheless, practicing regular toothbrushing remains an essential habit for overall oral health.