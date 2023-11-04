California Casino linked to tuberculosis outbreak; health officials encourage people for testing

On November 3, 2023, Public health officials in Contra Costa County reported that 11 confirmed cases of tuberculosis had been connected to patrons and employees who visited the California Grand Casino in Pacheco between 2018 and 2023. Health officials have announced that those who have visited the casino during this time should get tested for TB.

County Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Meera Sreenivasan, said in an official statement,

"We're using this opportunity to spread information to those who might have been exposed so that they are able to access resources for testing and know what to do for the next steps to keep themselves healthy.”

More than 300 people who may have been exposed to active TB have been contacted by health officials, who also claimed they are collaborating with casino management to promote testing and increase awareness.

Experts explained that the length of the period during which clients would have been exposed to TB was due to the challenges associated with tracking its tracking methods.

How is TB caused?

TB is contagious. (Image via Pexels/ Evg Kowalievska)

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacteria that causes tuberculosis (TB). Though it can potentially affect other regions of the body, the lungs are the primary organ affected by this pathogenic bacterium. When an infected individual with active TB in their lungs coughs or sneezes, tiny airborne droplets containing the bacteria are released into the air, spreading the disease through the air.

Not every Mycobacterium infection results in active TB illness. Even while many individuals with latent TB infection do not become unwell, they may nevertheless go on to acquire active TB in the future, particularly if their immune system becomes compromised as a result of advanced age, disease, or certain drugs.

Night sweats, exhaustion, fever, sudden weight loss, and a chronic or bloody cough are some of the symptoms.

Is tuberculosis contagious?

TB can cause coughing symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Yes, it is true that TB is contagious. A person who has active tuberculosis in their lungs releases microscopic droplets of the germs into the surrounding air when they cough, sneeze, or even converse. Individuals in close vicinity may then inhale these droplets, which could result in the sickness spreading.

Typically, inhaling these contaminated respiratory droplets is how TB spreads. In cases of active TB, when the germs are actively growing and producing symptoms, it is more likely to be communicable. But not everyone who comes into contact with TB bacteria will get infected.

People with active TB should adhere to treatment guidelines to stop the disease from spreading, and those who are in close proximity to them should also be tested and, if needed, given preventive medication.