California nurse narrowly escapes catastrophe in MRI freak accident – what went wrong?

In a recent incident at a medical centre in Redwood City operated by California-based Kaiser Permanente, a nurse, Ainah Cervantes, was injured when an MRI machine unexpectedly pulled a hospital bed towards it.

According to an investigation by KTVU, Ms. Cervantes suffered “crushing injuries” and a severe laceration that required surgery.

Nurse trapped in MRI machine due to freak accident

Nobody in the MRI team was present. (Image via Unsplash/ NCI)

Ms. Cervantes described the experience, saying that she was pushed by the bed and had to run to avoid being crushed. She was sandwiched between the front of the machine and the bed, with the magnetic force of the MRI machine having pulled the bed uncontrollably towards it.

An investigation by Cal/OSHA in California found that there were some mistakes made before the incident happened. Nobody from the MRI team was in the room, and nobody, including the patient, was screened.

These missteps were a big problem and need to be fixed to ensure safety. Furthermore, the room’s door was left open, and the safety alarm system had failed to sound. Cal/OSHA concluded that the medical center had failed to provide radiologic services in a safe manner.

The incident also uncovered several breaches of Kaiser’s MRI safety policies

Safety procedures were not followed. (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

Some employees had not received the required safety training, and the door alarm had not been tested annually, as recommended. The California Department of Public Health’s investigation described the situation as a “culture of unsafe practices.”

Sheila Gilson, Senior Vice President for Kaiser Permanente San Mateo, emphasised the need for understanding the cause of the incident and implementing changes to prevent such accidents in the future.

She saaid that the organization responded quickly and provided necessary care and support to those involved.

Noting that this incident was not the only one at the Redwood City hospital, sources from KTVU alleged that a photo provided to the station showed a medical equipment cart stuck to an MRI scanner.

Kaiser Permanente confirmed that the photo was likely from a previous incident in 2015 where no patients or employees were injured.

Safety concerns raised after accident at California Medical Center injures nurse

Following safety guidelines is essential. (Image via Unsplash/Accuracy Q)

As this freak accident came into light, it's important for individuals who require MRI procedures to know the potential risks, precautions and guidelines. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

1) Discuss your medical history with your doctor

Inform your doctor about any metal implants or medical devices you may have, as these can react negatively to the MRI's magnetic fields.

2) Remove metal objects, and wear appropriate clothing

Before entering the MRI room, you may be required to remove all metal objects and wear specific clothing provided by the hospital.

3) Maintain stillness during the procedure

It's essential to remain completely still throughout the entire MRI procedure. This is important to obtain accurate results and prevent any possible injuries.

4) Follow instructions from the medical staff

The healthcare professionals performing the MRI provide specific instructions before and during the procedure. It's crucial to listen attentively and follow their guidance accordingly.

Lastly, If you experience any discomfort or have concerns during the MRI, promptly inform the medical staff overseeing the procedure.

Experts caution that MRI freak accidents can occur when safety protocols are not followed and that incidents are significantly underreported. As a result, it's crucial that healthcare professionals stick to safety procedures when utilising MRI machines.