Can gaming lead to irreversible hearing loss? Recent study suggests yes

People who enjoy playing video games or gaming might be at risk of harming their hearing due to possibly unsafe sound levels.

A recently published study in BMJ Public Health has found that a change in volume limits could be critical to gamers' hearing health.

Study reveals link between gaming and potential hearing loss

The study examined 14 different research efforts, involving over 50,000 participants.

It found that many gamers play for long periods with the volume set higher than safe limits. That can lead to irreversible hearing loss or tinnitus, which is a constant ringing sound in the ears.

In response to the issue, the study's authors recommend increased public health initiatives to inform gamers about these risks. They would be similar to what has been done for live music and headphone usage.

To reduce the risk of hearing damage, gamers should turn down the volume while playing. However, the study also highlights that the length of time people spend playing games at high volumes contributes to the issue.

The World Health Organization has provided guidelines for safe noise exposure. Adults can be exposed to 80 decibels for a maximum of 40 hours per week — about as loud as a doorbell. Above this level, the amount of safe exposure time decreases rapidly.

Safe listening habits for those who do gaming

The WHO explains that adults should only listen to 85 dB for four hours per week and 90 dB for one hour and 15 minutes per week. Children have even lower thresholds for safe noise exposure.

During the review, one study revealed that average headphone noise levels in four shooting games ranged between 88.5 and 91.2dB. Another study determined that impulse sounds, like short, loud bursts from shooting noises, reached 119 dB.

The research also found that boys tend to play video games more often, in longer sessions, and at higher volumes than girls. Some studies identified connections between gaming and hearing loss, while others linked gaming to tinnitus.

These conclusions were based on self-reported data and hearing tests used to evaluate participants' hearing abilities.

The authors of the review acknowledge that more research needs to be conducted to establish a stronger link between gaming and hearing loss. They also suggest that factors like e-sports, geographic region, gender and age should be closely examined.

Some studies included in the review date back to the 1990s when the gaming world was vastly different from today. Only two papers published in the past decade have measured sound levels from video games or gaming centers, which resemble video game arcades and are popular in Asia.

Nevertheless, the authors conclude that "the limited available evidence suggests that gaming may be a common source of unsafe listening." They reckon that initiatives focused on education and awareness of potential gaming risks can help promote safe listening habits among gamers.

In response to the new study, gaming industry body, Ukie, have said that it continues to encourage people to use headphones within safe levels.