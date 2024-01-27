Can kombucha explode in fridge? TikToker describes exploding kombucha as ‘a literal bomb’ after nearly loosing a finger

Morgan Bailey, a 32-year-old woman, shared a video about a kombucha incident on TikTok, a social media platform. She said that she slightly touched an old bottle of kombucha that had been sitting in her fridge for about three months. The slight touch prompted the bottle to explode, scattering glass all over her kitchen, even on the ceiling.

Bailey, who hails from Mexico City, felt lucky for having worn her glasses during the incident. The glasses saved her face from getting hurt by the sprayed glass fragments.

TikToker shares scary experience with the kombucha bottle experience

Nearly loses a finger (Image via morganlaubailey/TikTok)

Talking about her hand injury in the video, Bailey showed her wrapped hand to the camera.

"I touched it and I guess the pressure of my hand moving it a little bit made it turn into a literal bomb," Morgan Bailey said on TikTok. "There was glass everywhere, all over my kitchen, the walls, the ceiling...I'm thankful I was wearing my glasses because it actually went into my face."

A deep laceration was left between her middle and ring fingers from the shattered glass of the exploded bottle. The unfortunate incident required her to get stitches. She said she would need to keep the bandages on and the stitches in place for two weeks before they could be removed.

Morgan Bailey had a huge cut on her hand (Image via morganlaubailey/TikTok)

"It cut directly between my fingers around my ring finger and down my palm. It was pretty gross...I could see some stuff inside my hand. I'm very lucky though, I just needed stitches. I just need to wear this and have stitches for the next two weeks and then I'll go back and get them removed," she continued.

The whole event might seem surprising and puzzling to many. So, here's an explanation. Kombucha is a sweet-sour, fizzy drink made by fermenting tea with sugar, bacteria, and yeast.

The fermentation process produces gas. If bottles of kombucha aren't regularly relieved of this internal gas pressure (a process often referred to as "burping") the pressure inside the bottle can build up, leading to a possible explosion.

All about kombucha and safety

Precautions are important (Image via Unsplash/ Harrison Kugler)

Putting kombucha in the fridge slows down the fermentation process and reduces gas production. Still, it doesn't totally halt it, thus, the possibility of an explosion if a bottle is left untouched in the fridge for a prolonged period.

Further, she advised her users on how to take precautions if they are storing any kombucha in the fridge.

"This is a reminder that if you have kombucha in your refrigerator and it's been kind of a long time, don't touch it," Bailey added. "She encourages people who have an old bottle of kombucha in their fridge to wear oven mitts and protective eye goggles when removing it."

Kombucha, or any other bottled fermented drink, should be handled with care to avoid such accidents.