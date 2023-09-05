A cluttered house can induce stress and anxiety that results in a messy mind. This notion may seem natural to some people, but the science behind it is worth exploring.

The human brain tends towards order and "single-tasking" rather than multitasking, which causes cognitive overload when in cluttered and disorganized environments.

This overload not only impairs the ability to focus but also affects decision-making, productivity and even eating habits. Interestingly, there are studies that highlights the correlation between clutter-related stress and gender differences.

The brain is wired to seek order and prioritize attention

Cluttered rooms can impact cognitive health. (Image via Unsplash/Bret Kavanaugh)

When surrounded by distractions and clutter, our cognitive abilities are strained as the brain struggles to process and organize information effectively.

Studies have shown that cluttered environments can lead to cognitive overload, making it difficult for us to focus and concentrate. This overload not only affects our cognitive resources but can also impact various aspects of our life, including eating habits, productivity and decision-making.

Research suggests that impact of clutter and mess may be more pronounced in women than men

Women tend to be more anxious around messy rooms than men. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Women living in cluttered and stressful homes have been found to experience higher levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, as well as heightened symptoms of depression. These effects persist even when considering factors like marital satisfaction and personality traits.

Societal roles and expectations may contribute to the increased stress experienced by women in cluttered environments, as they often bear more responsibility for maintaining the home.

It's important to note here that not all clutter is necessarily a problem. Occasionally, the disorder can spark creativity and fresh insights. However, when clutter becomes chronic and overwhelming, it can negatively impact mental health.

Understanding whether clutter is the cause or consequence of poor mental health is a crucial question. For some, clutter may serve as a source of anxiety and distress, while for others, it may be a manifestation of underlying mental health conditions like OCD, hoarding disorder or anxiety disorders.

Striving for perfectionism in cleanliness is not the solution to alleviating anxiety caused by clutter. Perfectionism itself is associated with feeling overwhelmed, anxiety and poor mental health.

Instead, it's essential to strike a balance between order and creativity. Real homes don't need to look like magazine spreads. Embracing a self-compassionate mindset can help us navigate our relationship with clutter and reduce its impact on our mental well-being.

Practical strategies to tackle clutter-induced anxiety

1) Regular de-cluttering

Schedule dedicated de-cluttering sessions to keep distractions at bay and alleviate the mental load. Consider playing music or listening to a podcast while tidying up.

2) Micro-tidying

Even if you don't have time for a complete cleanup, commit to spending just five minutes clearing a small space. That can make a significant difference in reducing clutter and anxiety.

3) Open communication

If clutter is primarily caused by other household members, calmly discuss how it affects your mental health. Together, negotiate boundaries, and establish acceptable levels of mess.

4) Cultivate a self-compassionate mindset

Remind yourself that clutter doesn't define your worth. Success, meaningful relationships and happiness can be achieved regardless of the state of your living space.

The presence of clutter in life can trigger anxiety and have a profound impact on mental well-being. Understanding the cognitive overload it creates, the gender differences in stress response and importance of finding a balance are crucial in mitigating clutter-induced stress.