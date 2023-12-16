Canadian woman suffering from Long COVID applies for euthanasia

A woman in Canada has submitted an application to be put to death after suffering for months from a long COVID has ruined her profession and quality of life, as reported by Daily Mail. Since contracting the virus in 2020, Tracey Thompson, 55, of Toronto, has been unemployed as she is unable to work.

According to her, the persistent pain and exhaustion caused her to spend up to 22 hours a day in bed. Once a chef, Covid deprived Tracey of life's simple pleasures, leaving her too weak to prepare, too queasy to savor a meal, and too disoriented to read, watch, or listen to music since her fogged brain makes it hard to digest information.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, published on December 14, Tracey said:

“My quality of life with this illness is almost nonexistent, it’s not a good life. I don’t do anything. It is painfully boring. It’s profoundly isolating.”

When did Tracey apply for euthanasia?

She submitted her application to Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program in December 2022, which allows individuals to terminate their lives if they have an incurable condition. A financial aspect was the main factor in Ms. Thompson's decision, she told CTV News Toronto in July 2022, given her difficult circumstances.

To be eligible for MAiD, a person must fulfil all requirements, including being able to receive government-funded health services, being at least eighteen years old and considered mentally competent, having an irreversible medical condition that causes excruciating physical or mental suffering, making a voluntary request to end one's life, and providing informed consent to receive medical assistance to end one's life.

What exactly is long COVID?

As per CDC, long COVID refers to a broad spectrum of health issues that patients have following an infection with the COVID-19 virus, whether they are new, recurring, or persistent. Long-term COVID could be detected for the first time at least 4 weeks after infection since most COVID-19 patients recover in a matter of days to weeks.

Dailymail reports that it is estimated that 9-20 million Americans are afflicted with long COVID, but the disease is hard to identify because most clinical diagnostic tests come back normal, and in the early stages of the pandemic, nothing was known about it.

Long Covid is a difficult ailment to diagnose, even though millions of people claim to have it. This is because conventional diagnostic tests, such as X-rays or urine tests, show normal results.

CDC reports that there is no test to identify whether COVID-19 is the cause of your symptoms or ailment as it is not a single disease. Your doctor bases the diagnosis of Long COVID on your medical history, including any COVID-19 diagnoses you may have had due to exposure, symptoms, or positive test results. The diagnosis is also based on a physical examination.