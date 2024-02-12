Cancer patient’s death linked to surgical robot error, family files lawsuit

A family is pursuing a lawsuit against a medical device company, Intuitive Surgical Inc., accusing their robot-assisted surgical system of being the cause of a cancer patient's death. Tragically, Sandra Sultzer, a woman undergoing treatment for colon cancer, lost her life following complications believed to be caused by the da Vinci robotic surgery system, sparking the legal dispute.

Legal Action Commences Over Surgical Robot-Related Death of Cancer Patient

Lawsuit has been filed against the da vinci system (Image via Unsplash/ Jonathan Borba)

Sandra Sultzer was facing a battle with colon cancer and had surgery in 2021 at the Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida. The operation involved a da Vinci robotic system, which is a machine designed to assist in performing surgeries.

However, the lawsuit reveals that during Sandra's surgery, something very unfortunate occurred. A hole was burned into her small intestines. This kind of injury is dangerous and led to Sandra needing more surgery to try to fix it.

After this operation, Sandra wasn’t doing well. She had pain in her stomach and a fever that wouldn’t go away. Over the next few months, Sandra had to undergo more medical procedures to deal with the damage done during the first operation.

The lawsuit doesn’t blame the hospital but points the finger at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISI), the company that made the da Vinci system. According to the lawsuit, the company was aware that the robot could potentially leak electricity, which could burn a patient, yet they did not inform the hospital or its staff about this risk.

Questions over safety measures and risks associated with the Da Vinci system

Outcome of this lawsuit is still yet to announce (Image via Unsplash/ Arseny Tongulev)

Sadly, Sandra Sultzer passed away in February of the following year. The lawsuit states that her death was a direct result of the injury from the da Vinci system. This has led to her husband demanding answers and seeking justice through the courts.

What’s more, the lawsuit says that Intuitive Surgical received many complaints about the robot causing injuries like burns inside of patients, but they did not alert people about the danger.

The company has previously been involved in several lawsuits across the country. Many people came forward saying they were hurt or that their loved ones died after surgeries where the da Vinci system was used. The outcomes of these trials could influence what happens this year.

The legal challenge also says that Intuitive Surgical pushes doctors and hospitals to buy and use the da Vinci system. An NBC News report in 2018 showed that even though there is a learning course for doctors to know how to use the da Vinci robot, they don't have to finish it under the law.

This raises big questions about whether doctors know enough about safely using these complicated machines and if patients know the whole story about the risks.