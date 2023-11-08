Cannabis use linked to increased risk of severe heart disease, AHA warns

Regular cannabis use for recreational purposes can have detrimental effects on the heart and brain, according to two recent research published by the American Heart Association.

At the 2023 Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia on Monday, the American Heart Association (AHA) presented two unpublished studies that revealed daily marijuana users had a 34% increased risk of heart failure and a higher risk of both heart attack and stroke when hospitalized.

According to one of the research presentations on Monday, November 6, cannabis usage on a regular basis negatively impacts persons who have long-term medical issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, or cholesterol. Researchers discovered that marijuana users were 20% more likely to experience a heart attack or stroke while in the hospital.

How is cannabis linked to heart problems?

Marijuana smoke may cause heart disease. (Image via Unsplash/ Thought Catalog)

Cannabis use may be linked to heart issues in a number of ways, including:

Increased heart rate: Cannabis usage can cause an increase in heart rate, known as tachycardia, especially in higher dose users or non-users. Because it may cause palpitations, chest pain, or even more serious problems, people with prior cardiac disorders may find this high heart rate concerning.

Blood pressure changes: During and immediately after use, marijuana consumption may result in brief elevations in blood pressure. For people who have high blood pressure or are at risk of heart disease, this could be concerning.

Arterial constriction: According to certain studies, cannabis use may result in arterial constriction, which lowers the heart's blood flow. Some people may experience a greater degree of constriction, which may worsen cardiac problems, particularly in those who already have cardiovascular problems.

Effects of smoke: When people smoke, they may be exposed to toxic substances including carbon monoxide. This may put stress on the heart and reduce the blood's ability to deliver oxygen.

Dr. Yakubu Bene-Alhasan, a resident physician at MedStar Health in Baltimore and the principal author of the study, hypothesizes that regular marijuana usage may cause coronary artery damage, which in turn may lead to heart failure.

Dr. Yakubu said,

“Prior research shows links between marijuana use and cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery disease, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, which is known to cause heart failure.”

There is more research that connects marijuana usage to cardiovascular issues than the AHA study. Daily marijuana usage can raise the risk of coronary artery disease by one-third when compared to non-users, according to a 2023 study conducted by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.