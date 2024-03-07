Carl Weathers' cause of death: How did the actor die?

Carl Weathers, the celebrated actor best known for his iconic role as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" film series, has died at the age of 76. His cause of death, as confirmed by the death certificate obtained by The Blast, was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease—a form of heart disease.

The family of the esteemed actor had earlier announced his demise, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned over four decades in film and television.

Carl Weathers' cause of death

The document revealed that Carl Weathers was at his home in Venice, California, when he died at 12:18 a.m. local time. It further clarified that his death was of a natural cause, stemming from years-long battle with heart disease.

Matthew Weathers, Carl's son, was the one to inform authorities about his father's death. According to reports, Carl's family plans to keep his ashes following his cremation.

Carl Weathers' legacy is honored not just for his energetic presence on film but also for his considerable impact in sports, particularly gridiron, where he was a professional player in the NFL prior to shifting towards acting.

His role as Apollo Creed alongside Sylvester Stallone in the 1976 "Rocky" saga and its sequels anchored his renown as a Hollywood luminary. Carl also featured alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 thriller "Predator" and was more recently famed for his portrayal as Greef Karga in the Star Wars series, "The Mandalorian," which led to an Emmy Award nomination in 2021.

His multifaceted career additionally included a voice performance in "Toy Story 4" and recurrent appearances in Dick Wolf's NBC Chicago series.

Following the announcement of his passing, Sylvester Stallone, among others, paid heartfelt tributes to Weathers.

Stallone expressed his profound loss on Instagram, stating:

"We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keep punching."

Adam Sandler, who worked with Weathers in the 1996 golf comedy "Happy Gilmore," praised, saying:

"True great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete."

The family's statement encapsulated the sorrow and pride felt by those who knew him.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," they said.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend," they added.

As the cinema and athletic communities grieve the departure of Carl Weathers, his lasting impact on the realm of entertainment and more remains indelible.

His performances, both in front of the camera and beyond, have motivated myriad admirers and peers, creating a heritage that will be valued for years ahead.