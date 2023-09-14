ChatGPT finds the right diagnosis for a 4-year-old boy after 17 doctors fail to do so  

4-year-old boy Alex suffered a three-year medical mystery involving chronic pain and other uncomfortable symptoms. His mother, Courtney, took him to 17 specialists, who failed to give them answers.

Later, in a surprising move, Courtney took help from ChatGPT, and the AI model immediately diagnosed Alex with a rare neurological condition. To her surprise, the diagnosis turned out to be true, as reported by Today.com.

From dentist to pediatrician, no doctor could diagnose the boy

4-year-old Alex visited 17 doctors. (Image via today.com)

The mother first took Alex to see a dentist when he began chewing things, only to be recommended to see an orthodontist. The doctor then placed an expander in his palate to help him breathe at night. As reported by Today.com, according to Courtney, things began getting better for a little while, but she noticed that Alex had stopped growing after sometime, which concerned her even more.

She visited a pediatrician, who referred the boy to physical therapy. Later, Alex started experiencing severe headaches that was then determined as migraine. A short time later, the four-year-old also visited an ENT specialist, but no doctor was able to diagnose the exact source of his condition.

Desperate for answers, Courtney made an account on ChatGPT and shared her son’s medical history and MRI information with the AI program.

"I went line by line of everything that was in his MRI notes and plugged it into ChatGPT," Courtney said.

To her surprise, the AI-powered bot program suggested that the boy was suffering from tethered cord syndrome, a neurological disorder.

Later, she took Alex to a neurosurgeon, who examined the boy’s MRI results and knew what was exactly wrong with his health.

"The diagnosis made a lot of sense," said Courtney.

Following the correct diagnosis, the boy underwent surgery for his tethered cord syndrome and is currently recovering well.

Understanding tethered cord syndrome

Tethered cord syndrome is neurological disorder. (Image via Freepik)

Tethered cord syndrome is a neurological disorder typically caused by tissue attachments, which limits the mobility of the spinal cord within the spinal column, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

The tension and limited mobility force the spinal cord to stretch, which, over time, damages the muscles and also restricts blood flow to the spinal nerves.

What are the common symptoms of tethered cord syndrome?

The symptoms of tethered cord syndrome can vary from one person to another. Usually, the problem develops in children as they start to grow. Some common symptoms associated with the disorder include:

difficulty walking or moving your limbs

skin tags

noncancerous tumors

severe back pain often spreading to the genital area

cysts in the spinal cord

unexplained weight loss

scoliosis

difficulty with bowel movement

Back pain is a symptom of tethered cord syndrome. (Image via Freepik/Racool_studio)

What are the possible treatments?

Treatment mainly includes surgery, which depends on several factors. These may include the age of the patient, the location where the cord is tethered, and the overall thickness of the filum terminale.

The surgery involves making an incision in the lower back, removing scar tissue, and detaching the spinal cord from the spinal canal. Non-surgical treatment for tethered cord can include NSAIDs and painkillers to ease pain and other symptoms, though medications solely can’t cure the disorder.