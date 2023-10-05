Chipotle starts testing robots for bowl and salad making; Twitter users express worries about cleanliness and safety

In a bid to streamline their operations and meet the increasing demands of digital orders, Chipotle is on a new mission by introducing robots for bowl and salad making.

However, the move has sparked concerns among Twitter users about cleanliness and safety implications. The development comes as the fast-casual chain aims to leverage automation to enhance efficiency and improve the overall dining experience.

Chipotle's foray into robotic technology began with the introduction of a robot that produced their popular tortilla chips. Following this success, another robot was deployed to assist in guacamole preparation.

Now, the fast-food giant has taken a step further by testing a robotic chef capable of assembling salads and bowls.

This new technology, known as the automated "digital makeline," is being trialed at the Chipotle Cultivate Center innovation hub in Irvine, California. Like the previous robots, the automated makeline receives orders through the their app or other digital channels.

Once an order is placed, the necessary ingredients are automatically dispensed by the robotic system. That allows the human team members to focus on preparing burritos, tacos, quesadillas or kids' meals.

After the bowl or salad is completed, it emerges from the enclosed automated work process line through an opening in the countertop level, where human employees work. A staff member then adds a lid to the dish and any additional items requested by the customer.

Chipotle is not the only fast-casual joint looking to bring in robots for their operations

Sweetgreen, renowned for its salads, has already implemented an automated system in Naperville, Illinois.

The system has the impressive ability to produce up to 100 salads within just 15 minutes, surpassing the accuracy of human coworkers. Additionally, another system is slated to become operational in Huntington Beach, California, later this year.

While Chipotle envisions improved efficiency with robots, concerns have been raised

Twitter users have expressed worries regarding cleanliness and safety in relation to the robotic involvement in food preparation.

These concerns stem from recent incidents involving foodborne illnesses at various fast-food chains, which have heightened public awareness regarding food safety.

One Twitter user, @lunarchip, raised a question about the frequency of cleaning for these machines:

"You know how often machines get cleaned? Think how gross most soda machines are in fast food places. Unless they are raising the standard for cleanliness once implementing robotics into the system, I can see machines becoming foul (depending on design).

"Curious to see over time how sterile these machines stay. If food is traveling through tubes, arms, baskets, whatever, they would need to be cleaned daily."

Other users chimed in sharing their experience about food poisoning and future concerns about using robots to make their salad bowls.

In the face of Twitter users' concerns, it remains to be seen how the food chain addresss and mitigates potential risks associated with robotic food assembly.

As the robotic makeline undergoes further testing and refinement, the company will be challenged to reassure customers that their commitment to quality and safety remains unwavering.

As the fast-casual industry embraces technology as a means of enhancing operational efficiency, Chipotle's bold step into the world of robotic food preparation may serve as a blueprint for other chains.