Chris Bumstead: Full posing routine that made Cbum win Mr Olympia 2023

In the electrifying atmosphere at the 2023 Mr Olympia, Chris Bumstead lifted the trophy for the fifth consecutive time and set the standard for Classic Physique in bodybuilding.

Being the embodiment of the Classic Physique division's ideals, Bumstead presented a posing routine that was the epitome of symmetry, aesthetics, and the sheer poetry of muscle. His every move was a silent testament to years of relentless dedication, a fluid narrative told through the chiseled contors of his physique.

The crowd watched, rapt, as Bumstead’s routine unfolded, a blend of grace and power, capturing the essence of the sport in every deliberate pose.

This article invites you to step on the scenes of an iconic posing routine that transcended competition, cementing Chris Bumstead not just as a champion but as the quintessential artist of the bodybuilding world at Mr. Olympia 2023.

Chris Bumstead's posing routine for Mr Olympia 2023

Chris Bumstead (Image via Insagram/@olympiachampsfr)

As Chris Bumstead boarded the stage, the crowd went crazy as they knew his physique was the embodiment of the category he was performing in. His sculpted muscles were blessed to have one of the finest posing routines that got him the title for the fifth consecutive time.

As the Canadian athlete stepped on stage with his signature stache and tanned physique, the crowd busted into cheering, given that he was the fan favorite. His first pose was a Double Bicep pose with a smirk on his face, which showed how confident he was.

After that, he got on one of his knees with the same Double Bicep pose. Bumstead follows it up with a Single Bicep pose with the other hand being on his waist.

Then he shifts to the other knee, showing his glute striations and ultra-muscular hamstrings. With that, he made a Back- Double Bicep pose slanting sideways toward the knee. He continued it with the Single Bicep pose before he leaned back with one arm up and the other behind his head.

Staying on his knee, he then performed the side chest pose, showing all the pec muscles and concluded it with the Single Bicep pose with the other arm on his waist.

Now, when he got up, the first pose he did was the side chest pose, where his pec muscles, bicep, shoulder, glute, hamstring, and quad were the ones in focus. He then performed the Single Bicep pose (Favorite Classic Pose), showing his inner bicep and tricep separation. After that, he took the arm from his waist and put it above his head to show his obliques and abs.

When he finally looked at the judges and the crowd, he performed the Lat Extension, where he showed how big his lats were. Running up to one of the best poses, he performed the Back Double biceps, where he got to showcase his Lat striations, Christmas tree lower back, Glute striations, hamstrings, and calves.

Chris Bumstead (Image via Insagram/@olympiachampsfr)

Chris Bumstead then resorted to the Back Lat Spread, where the crowd saw the V-taper look, which is considered to be the standard in bodybuilding. Right after that, he performed the Most Muscular pose, where he tagged himself to be the epitome of Classic Physique in this year's Olympia.

Chris Bumstead's impeccable posing at Mr. Olympia 2023 transcended mere competition, etching his legacy into the annals of bodybuilding as a masterful artist of physique and an undeniable champion.