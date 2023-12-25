Christmas dinner sends shockwave through Airbus Atlantic, 700 employees affected, calling it ‘worse than giving birth’

Airbus, a prominent aerospace firm headquartered in France, attracted some unwanted attention this holiday season due to an unfortunate incident that has left 700 of its employees grappling with gastroenteritis.

While having a stomach bug may not sound like a big deal, some of the victims have described their experience as "worse than giving birth."

Airbus faces food poisoning outbreak at Christmas dinner

Affected with gastroenteritis (Image via Unsplash/Yuris A)

The ordeal began on December 14 when Airbus Atlantic hosted a Christmas dinner for its staff.

The event was held in a festive spirit, with a grand selection of dishes, including succulent scallops, mouth-watering lobster, rich and delectable foie gras, and luscious desserts like ice-cream logs and hazelnut and chocolate mousse.

However, within 24 to 48 hours, reports started pouring in of employees falling ill and experiencing symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. Health officials quickly identified it as gastroenteritis, a type of food poisoning that can cause severe discomfort and dehydration.

The affected employees have talked about how difficult the ordeal has been, citing headaches and cramps as the source of their pain. One employee described the agony of the condition as "worse than giving birth," a sentiment that has caught the attention of many.

Concerns raised over Airbus’ food safety practices after employees fall ill

Mass food poisoning outbreak (Image via Unsplash/Jed Owen)

After the outbreak claimed 700 victims, an investigation was immediately launched, with health authorities trying to determine the root cause of the illness.

The Airbus-owned restaurant that catered to the event at Montoir-de-Bretagne in western France is at the center of the inquiry. The company maintains that they worked with suppliers, who they usually collaborate with every year.

While Airbus' spokesperson has tried to downplay the severity of the situation, calling it a non-serious illness, it has raised concerns among employees. Airbus Atlantic is known for developing advanced planes and has a reputation to uphold.

However, it has been suggested that the incident has raised concerns surrounding the company's food safety practices.

Suspected bacterium in the food (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

Although it's still too early to say what caused the mass poisoning outbreak, health officials are suspecting a bacterium in the food or an extremely contagious gastroenteritis virus. A survey has been distributed to all the employees present during the dinner to gather more information about what happened.

Airbus has taken swift action in response to the outbreak, collecting samples of all the food that was served during the Christmas meal. Airbus' statement suggests that the health authorities will examine the samples to figure out if the outbreak happened because of contaminated food.

Airbus has acknowledged the outbreak and claimed that they are aware of the incident. While the company says it has implemented strict health and safety protocols, it can't undo the damage that has already occured.

The incident has cast a shadow on the festive season and left many employees reeling in its aftermath.

According to Airbus, the investigation into the food poisoning is still ongoing, and they hope to have more answers by next week.

The spokesperson reiterated that the investigation will take several more days, with health officials continuing to probe the matter. Only time will tell what really caused the outbreak that has left many employees with some very unpleasant memories of Christmas.