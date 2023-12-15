Coca-Cola initiates recall of 2,000 Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta orange soda packs

Coca-Cola is initiating a recall for 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange after a potential contamination took place at their bottling plant in Alabama. The recall, initiated by United Packers in Alabama on November 6, involves 12-ounce aluminum cans distributed in southern states.

The Coca-Cola Company appears to have detected the contamination early enough to avoid any health risks. However, there have been no reports from consumers about adverse reactions yet

Potential contamination triggers Coca-Cola’s recall of popular soda brands

due to the presence of 'foreign material' (Image via Unsplash/ Crystal Jo)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that the recall is centered around 12-ounce aluminum cans distributed in southern states.

Coca-Cola took this precautionary step after discovering the presence of unidentified "foreign material" in a number of cans. While specific details about the nature of this material were not provided, the company deemed it necessary to ensure consumer safety.

The affected soda packs include:

Diet Coke: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028911, Best By 01/29/24

Fanta Orange: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000030730, Best By 07/29/24

Sprite: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-ounce aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028928, Best By 07/29/24

The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall, indicating that the defective products have the potential to cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. To date, no adverse effects have been reported.

Soda company has taken immediate action and declared the recall complete. They assured the public that no further affected cans are currently available on the market. The company's proactive stance reflects their commitment to maintaining high-quality and safe products.

Immediate recall was mentioned (Image via Unsplash/ Kenny E)

This is not the first time the Coca-Cola Company has initiated a recall due to foreign material concerns.

In 2021, they voluntarily recalled certain variants of their Minute Maid juice products after potential contamination with foreign metal objects, such as metal bolts or washers, came to light. The FDA classified this previous recall as a Class II recall as well, affecting nearly 7,000 cases.

Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange recall: Coca-Cola takes proactive measures

Source of contamination is still under investigation (Image via Unsplash/ Lucas Santos)

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected soda packs are advised to check the UPC numbers and best-by dates provided above. If in possession of any recalled products, they should refrain from consuming them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company is actively investigating the source of the contamination and enhancing their quality control procedures accordingly.

It is crucial for consumers to stay informed about product recalls and heed notices issued by the FDA or manufacturers. Transparency and swift actions to address any potential risks are vital steps in ensuring public health and maintaining consumer trust.

Coca-Cola's recall underscores the company's dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety, even for well-established brands like Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange.