Recent documents have emerged that show Chinese scientists had a lead on the COVID-19 virus two weeks before Beijing told the world about it. Meanwhile, Chinese researchers are also studying a new virus, GX_P2V, that has proven to be lethal to mice but cannot be transferred to humans.

The study was pretty small-scale and hasn't been peer-reviewed. That means other scientists haven't had a good look at it yet to make sure it's up to scratch. So, it's important not to jump to any big conclusions based on this study alone.

The mysterious gx_p2v: Is there a new virus on the radar?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, scientists have been worried about making sure science experiments involving viruses are safe. So when they decide to try something that could be risky, like this study, it gets people talking.

In early January, the Chinese researchers released a paper talking about their study with a genetically tweaked coronavirus on mice. All the mice injected with this new "version" of the virus didn't make it more than eight days.

Many are debating whether this experiment was necessary and what exactly it means.

Chinese scientists map the COVID-19 virus

The platform it was shared on, Bio-Archive, has become a quick way for scientists to share their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's crucial to take the findings with a grain of salt, as they haven't been double-checked by other scientists yet.

Secondly, the virus used in the experiment isn't a new, mutated COVID virus like some news headlines claimed. It's still a coronavirus, just tweaked a bit from a familiar virus that causes COVID-19.

Even though the virus was changed a bit, it's not quite right to say the scientists made the virus. Changes happen all the time with coronaviruses, so it's to be expected.

The study was pretty small. They used only 12 special lab mice, and only four got the live virus. All four of those mice didn't make it. But with such small numbers, there's no need to freak out just yet.

Lastly, two of the scientists have former ties to the Chinese military. It doesn't prove anything in itself, but it's a fact worth knowing.

Many people are asking why the study happened at all. And it's caused some to argue about how we handle virus research, to keep everyone safe, without causing an unnecessary scare.