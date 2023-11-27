Could caffeine consumption impact brain plasticity? Study raises questions about long-term use

Have you heard about that study questioning what caffeine does to your brain in the long run? Turns out, a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry states that people who regularly drink caffeine might have less of that brain plasticity stuff that helps with learning and memory when they undergo some brain stimulation.

To figure out what's really going on, a team of researchers specifically looked at how caffeine interacts with a process called long-term potentiation (LTP). It is about how your brain's connections can get stronger, and a technique called repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS). They wanted to see if caffeine messes with this brain flexibility stuff.

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation – what is it, and what role does it play in brain plasticity?

rTMS is a non-invasive neurostimulation technique that involves the use of magnetic fields to induce electrical currents in specific regions of the brain. It is often used in research to investigate and modulate brain plasticity.

The new study discovered that chronic caffeine use appeared to blunt the type of brain plasticity linked to learning and memory, even when participants underwent the same stimulation as non-caffeine users.

The study included 20 healthy participants, with 16 regular caffeine consumers and four non-consumers. All participants received rTMS paired with a partial agonist of the NMDA receptor, which is thought to induce a process similar to long-term potentiation. The researchers measured the participants' brain responses using motor-evoked potentials (MEPs) before and after the stimulation.

The results revealed that those who regularly consumed caffeine showed decreased facilitation in response to the stimulation protocol, while the non-consumers performed better.

The researchers hypothesized that chronic caffeine consumption might enhance brain plasticity based on previous studies that suggested positive effects on memory and synaptic strengthening. However, the findings of this study contradicted the hypothesis.

Researchers analyze the relationship between caffeine and brain plasticity

Joshua C. Brown, director of the Brain Stimulation Mechanisms Laboratory at McLean Hospital, and Megan Vigne, a neuromodulation research assistant at Butler Hospital, explained the complexity of caffeine use in the brain.

"Our data suggest that chronic caffeine use may blunt synaptic plasticity, which is accepted as the cellular basis of learning and memory," the authors of the study wrote.

"Since rTMS may exert its long-term effects through synaptic plasticity, chronic caffeine use may also diminish clinical rTMS effectiveness, though this has not been looked at directly. It is very important to remember that our findings came from a small sample and really need to be replicated before reaching conclusions," they added.

The researchers further added that their study had limitations. It had a relatively small number of participants who did not consume caffeine regularly compared to caffeine users, which could have affected the results. Moreover, the research relied on self-reported caffeine consumption and did not measure the actual caffeine levels in the participants' bloodstream.

Does caffeine help or hinder learning and memory?

Despite the limitations, the study has significant implications for individuals undergoing rTMS therapy, as chronic caffeine use might affect its effectiveness. Furthermore, the findings could inform optimal caffeine consumption and its implications for cognitive processes.

"Because caffeine use is so pervasive, more research on its relationship with plasticity is warranted," said the study's authors.

In summary, this study shares some really interesting theories about how chronic caffeine has a certain level of impact on brain plasticity. While more research is needed to confirm these insights, the findings present an intriguing avenue for investigating the relationship between caffeine consumption and cognitive function.