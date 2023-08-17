Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Florida, according to the health department 

Covid cases in Florida are increasing and have, in fact, tripled since the end of May 2023. As per data from the Florida Department of Health, the surge started after July 4 and, since then, has increased by nearly 60%.

Nearly 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported for the week ending July 20 and 9,500 cases the week prior, the health department stated. This comes after schools, colleges, and offices have reopened and started functioning.

More than 15,000 covid cases in Florida were reported in the first week of August

More than 15,000 cases were reported in August. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

At the end of May, the reported cases were more than 5,400 a week. However, more than 15,000 positive cases were reported in the last few days of July and the first few days of August, according to health officials.

In the first week of August, senior citizens, i.e., people aged 65 and above, were the most affected. As per reports, more than 4,811 new cases were reported among seniors, which was more than any other age group.

Health experts believe that covid in Florida has increased because of a new Covid variant called “Eris.” As per them, the variant is highly contagious, similar to the previous ones, and in serious cases, may lead to severe diseases if left untreated.

Health officials warn and advise people to follow guidance from the CDC

Get yourself tested as soon as possible. (Photo via Pexels/August de Richelieu)

Florida Health Department has advised people to follow the guidelines of Covid as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They’ve warned people to get themselves tested as soon as possible and stay home if tested positive.

According to the CDC, people should stay home for at least five days and then take a test. If there are a couple of negative results, people may then go out and attend schools and offices.

Till now, the updated set of data for reported cases has not been released by the Florida Department of Health, but it’s expected to release on August 18, 2023. A new vaccine is also expected to come out in September. According to health officials, the new booster vaccine will target strains that have passed on from the original Omicron variant.

Follow guidelines from the World Health Organization

Follow guidelines from WHO. (Photo via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

Until the booster vaccine comes out, one should follow the guidelines from the World Health Organization and keep themselves and others away from infection.

To ensure safety:

Wear good quality and properly fitted mask that covers your mouth, nose, and chin

Keep distance from one another

Avoid going out in crowded places

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and use hand sanitizers accordingly

Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough

Keep your surroundings clean

Lastly, isolate yourself as soon as you start experiencing signs and symptoms of covid. Do not go out and keep yourself distant from your family members.