Doctor claims to have reversed his biological age by 20 years with surprising Costco finds

Dr. Mark Hyman, a 63-year-old physician claims to have reversed his biological age by 20 years. He says that he found items in Costco that helped him improve his lifestyle and reverse his aging.
Dr. Hyman says that he's not anti-aging but believes in aging better. He says that good nutrition and exercise can effectively help manage premature aging and can make the body biologically younger and better.
Biological age refers to the physiological conditions and is a relative term.
List of Costco items that might help reverse biological age, according to Dr. Hyman
Dr. Mark Hyman, MD is the Founder and Director of The UltraWellness Center and the Head of Strategy and Innovation of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Functional Medicine. He's also a 13-time New York Times Bestselling author.
In his blog, Dr. Hyman said:
"Costco can be a great place to buy healthy food on a budget."
According to Dr. Hyman's website, the following items on Costco helped him reverse his biological age:
Bulk nuts
- Kirkland Signature In-Shell Pistachios
- Kirkland Signature Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts
- Kirkland Signature Supreme Whole Almonds
- Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves
- Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves
Nut butter
- Kirkland Creamy Almond Butter
Flour
- Kirkland Signature, Almond Flour
Snacks
- Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers
- Chomps Original Beef Sticks
- That’s it Mini Fruit Bars
Sweets
- Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis
- Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
Fermented
- Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut
- Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt, Plain
- Jongga Kimchi, Sliced Napa Cabbage
Canned seafood
- Season, Skinless and boneless Sardines In Olive Oil
- Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon
Frozen
- Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries
- Organic Riced Cauliflower, 16 oz
- Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries
Fats and oils
- Kirkland Signature, Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil
- Chosen Foods, 100% Pure Avocado Oil
- Kirkland Signature, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
- Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter, Salted
Grains
- Kirkland Signature, Organic Quinoa
Organic coffee
- Mayorga Café Cubano Roast, Dark Roast, Whole Bean Coffee
Beverages
- Spindrift Sparkling Water, Variety Pack
- Kirkland Signature, Organic Coconut Water
However, Dr. Hyman excluded the list of fruits and vegetables, as they're available everywhere.
He recommends the aforementioned items for better longevity and claims that nutrients found in all these items helped him reverse his biological age. He also asked users to buy glass bottled products instead of plastic ones for better health.
Remember, each of these food items belongs to a particular brand Dr. Hyman prefers but is also available in other brands. He recommends and promotes certain brands on his website, but that doesn't mean that other brands are ineffective.
Can we reverse biological age?
Following a healthy lifestyle can slow down premature aging and has various health benefits.
However, no list of food can magically reduce your age like that. It's true that a healthy lifestyle can make your body perform, as it's younger, but biological age depends on many factors, including genetics, epigenetics, lifestyle, medical history and environmental factors.
Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.
