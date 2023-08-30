Doctor claims to have reversed his biological age by 20 years with surprising Costco finds

Dr. Mark Hyman, a 63-year-old physician claims to have reversed his biological age by 20 years. He says that he found items in Costco that helped him improve his lifestyle and reverse his aging.

Dr. Hyman says that he's not anti-aging but believes in aging better. He says that good nutrition and exercise can effectively help manage premature aging and can make the body biologically younger and better.

Biological age refers to the physiological conditions and is a relative term.

List of Costco items that might help reverse biological age, according to Dr. Hyman

A healthy lifestyle can reduce biological age. (Image via Unsplash/Bruno Aguirre)

Dr. Mark Hyman, MD is the Founder and Director of The UltraWellness Center and the Head of Strategy and Innovation of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Functional Medicine. He's also a 13-time New York Times Bestselling author.

In his blog, Dr. Hyman said:

"Costco can be a great place to buy healthy food on a budget."

According to Dr. Hyman's website, the following items on Costco helped him reverse his biological age:

Bulk nuts

Kirkland Signature In-Shell Pistachios

Kirkland Signature Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts

Kirkland Signature Supreme Whole Almonds

Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves

Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves

Nut butter

Kirkland Creamy Almond Butter

Flour

Kirkland Signature, Almond Flour

Snacks

Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers

Chomps Original Beef Sticks

That’s it Mini Fruit Bars

Sweets

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Fermented

Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt, Plain

Jongga Kimchi, Sliced Napa Cabbage

Canned seafood

Season, Skinless and boneless Sardines In Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature, Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon

Frozen

Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries

Organic Riced Cauliflower, 16 oz

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries

Fats and oils

Kirkland Signature, Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil

Chosen Foods, 100% Pure Avocado Oil

Kirkland Signature, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter, Salted

Grains

Kirkland Signature, Organic Quinoa

Organic coffee

Mayorga Café Cubano Roast, Dark Roast, Whole Bean Coffee

Beverages

Spindrift Sparkling Water, Variety Pack

Kirkland Signature, Organic Coconut Water

However, Dr. Hyman excluded the list of fruits and vegetables, as they're available everywhere.

He recommends the aforementioned items for better longevity and claims that nutrients found in all these items helped him reverse his biological age. He also asked users to buy glass bottled products instead of plastic ones for better health.

Remember, each of these food items belongs to a particular brand Dr. Hyman prefers but is also available in other brands. He recommends and promotes certain brands on his website, but that doesn't mean that other brands are ineffective.

Can we reverse biological age?

Aging depends on various biochemical factors. (Image via Unsplash/Danie Franco)

Following a healthy lifestyle can slow down premature aging and has various health benefits.

However, no list of food can magically reduce your age like that. It's true that a healthy lifestyle can make your body perform, as it's younger, but biological age depends on many factors, including genetics, epigenetics, lifestyle, medical history and environmental factors.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

