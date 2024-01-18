Drunk man bites crew member, forces ANA flight back to Tokyo

A drunk passenger on his way to the USA reportedly bit a crew member that forced the airline, ANA, to fly back to Tokyo against their initial plan.

The passenger, a 55-year-old drunk man from America, was heavily intoxicated. He bit the arm of one of the cabin crew members, who suffered a slight injury due to this unprecedented incident.

ANA flight to US returns to Tokyo after drunk man bites attendant

Reports from Japanese media outlets suggest that the drunk man told the police he had no memory of the incident. He claimed to have taken a sleeping tablet that made him forget the incident.

This shocking incident is one of the many that have recently affected Japanese aviation and raised alarm. The plane, supposed to be carrying 159 passengers, was flying over the Pacific Ocean when this strange incident took place. This made the pilots decide to cancel their initial U.S. bound destination and return to Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Upon landing in Tokyo, local police took the drunk man into custody. ANA has been the center of attention due to incidents happening on their flights. Within a short span, Japanese aviation was hit with five different events that disrupted their operations.

Over the weekend, another ANA flight in Japan experienced a drawback

Another setback (Image via Unsplash/ Caleb woods)

The crew noticed a crack in the cockpit window during a domestic flight. This made them drop the plan to reach their destination and return. The window had four layers, and the crack appeared only on the outermost layer. Importantly, nobody on the flight sustained any injuries because of the crack.

An ANA representative clarified that the crack didn't influence flight controls or cabin pressure. It was not a risk to safety, but necessary precautions were taken.

Besides these, a serious incident took place in Haneda on January 2. A Japanese Airlines plane collided with a smaller coastguard plane at the airport. There were 379 people on the passenger jet who got out before the jet was set aflame. However, five out of six people aboard the small plane, which was on duty after a significant earthquake hit central Japan, couldn't survive.

In another unrelated incident on Tuesday, Korean Air and Cathay Pacific planes clipped wings at an airport on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido amidst harsh winter conditions. Nobody got hurt in this incident.

A similar incident took place on Sunday when a plane from ANA and Delta Air Lines came into contact at Chicago airport in the United States. There were no injuries in this incident as well, as confirmed by the Japanese airline.