DWTS judge Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert shares her health update after craniectomy

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Monday, February 5, Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert discussed her experience after having a craniectomy.

Erbert, who was seated next to Hough in front of the camera, said that since learning that she had a cerebral hemorrhage from a ruptured blood artery, she had experienced both good and bad days.

The couple got married in August and in December, while on the couple’s Symphony of Dance tour, she lost her sense of direction and had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Erbert said:

“I’m doing so much better every single day, so much progress every single day.”

What happened to Hayley Erbert?

Derek Hough said in mid-December that his wife had an emergency craniectomy and was admitted to the hospital with a cerebral hemorrhage.

In an Instagram post, Dancing with the Stars judge said that Hayley Erbert "became disoriented and was taken to the hospital" and needed emergency medical attention.

The Mayo Clinic defines an intracranial hematoma as a blood clot inside the skull that puts pressure on the brain. It may be brought on by trauma from an automobile accident, fall, or other mishap, or it may result from a cerebral blood vessel burst.

Hough shared that Erbert had to undergo craniectomy on December 20. He posted the Instagram story and wrote:

“I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough.”

Derek posted an update on December 21, a day after the surgery, on Instagram and wrote:

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.”

What is craniectomy?

Cleveland Clinic defines craniectomy as a kind of brain surgery that removes pressure on the brain. During the process, a surgeon will remove a portion of your skull. After surgery, you'll need to wear a helmet to protect your skull.

This is frequently done in cases of edema or other disorders that can result in elevated intracranial pressure to reduce pressure inside the skull. The bone flap - a section of the skull that has been removed - is frequently placed in temporary storage and may be put back on after the underlying problem has been fixed.

Emergency cases involving traumatic brain injuries, severe head trauma, or brain swelling from hemorrhage or infection may involve craniectomy. A craniectomy helps to stop future brain injury from the increased pressure by making more room inside the skull.

Hayley Erbert said that she is “grateful to be alive and be here to tell my story.” Derek Hough added that the couple will soon provide followers with more information regarding the health scare.