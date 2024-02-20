E. coli and listeria outbreaks lead to extensive 2024 cheddar cheese recall list

Are you a cheddar cheese fan? Well, here's some important news for you. There's been a big recall of some cheddar cheese because of a health scare. It’s something about E. coli, a germ that can make people really sick.

Raw Farm, the company that makes the cheddar cheese, says it had to call back some of its cheddar. This happened after 10 people got sick from E. coli. The sickness happened between October 18, 2023, and January 31, 2024. And guess what? The people who got sick are spread out – four in California, three in Colorado, two in Utah, and one in Texas.

Big cheese recall you should know about

E.coli bacteria were found (Image via Unsplash/ Katrin L)

So, here are the ones to check in your fridge or maybe to put back on the store shelf if you were thinking about buying them:

Item Barcode Product Description Package Size (oz) Brand Batch or Older 1075 835204000156 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Pound Block 16 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1050 835204001177 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Block 8 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1080 835204001184 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Shred 8 RAW FARM 20240116

They all have barcodes, which are like the cheese's ID number, so you know exactly which ones we're talking about.

Where was it sold?

These cheeses were sold all over the place, but most were found at Sprouts Farmers Market and Bristol Farms stores. So, if you shop there, you want to listen up.

Did the cheddar cheese definitely have E. coli?

E.coli bacteria (Image via Unsplash/ CDC)

This part is a bit tricky. Raw Farm said that no cheese that people ate or that was still available to buy showed it had E. coli when they checked it. However, they found some E. coli in tests that weren't from the cheese directly but connected. Because of this, Raw Farm decided to be super safe and told everyone to bring back the cheese.

What should you do?

If you have any of this cheddar cheese at home, don’t eat it. You can take it back to the store where you bought it and get some store credit. Or, you might decide just to throw it out.

Why is this a big deal?

E. coli is dangerous bacteria that can make you really sick with stuff like bad stomach cramps, throwing up, and even more severe stuff if you're really unlucky. So, it's better to be safe and not risk it with cheese.

Finally, even though this might seem a bit scary, it's all about keeping you safe. Companies recall stuff because they want to make sure no one gets sick if they can help it.

So, check out the cheddar cheese, and stay safe out there. And if you want more info or updates, you might want to keep an eye on the news or official health sites.