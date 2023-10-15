Eating a handful of this popular fruit once a day can boost your eyesight, suggests recent study

Have you noticed that as people hit their forties, thanks to poor eyesight, reading fine print becomes harder? It's a common issue, but there's a natural solution to enhance your eyesight.

One study suggests that munching on a handful of grapes can give your vision a boost and provide substantial support for your overall eye health. So, if you want to maintain a clear vision, consider incorporating this fruit in your diet. It's a simple and effective way to take care of your eyes.

Caring for eyesight is equally important as your overall health. As per the study by the National University of Singapore, eating grapes every day can improve macular pigment optical density and phenolic content and provide the body with tons of plasmic antioxidants.

Why grapes are good for eyesight

Provides the body with antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/David Travis)

The National University of Singapore conducted a study with 34 adults, where they consumed either a cup and a half of grapes daily or a placebo for a duration of 16 weeks.

The study revealed significant results. Those who consumed grapes experienced an increase in macular pigment optical density, phenolic content and plasma antioxidants, all important markers of good eye health.

Helps with the aging process (Image via Unsplash/Peter Schad)

Conversely, those who did not consume grapes during the study, experienced an increase in glycation, a crucial part of the aging process. This highlighted the importance of consuming grapes in diet, to prevent harm to the eye cells and promote better eye health.

The study says eating grapes is good for your eyes because it fights cell damage caused by oxidative stress. Oxidative stress messes up our eyes, but eating grapes, which are loaded with antioxidants, can help protect against it and make our eyes healthier.

Adding grapes to your daily diet for better eyesight

Helpful for older adults (Image via Unsplash/Clement Falize)

As we age, the chances of having eye troubles like macular degeneration and cataracts skyrocket. This study is a big deal, as it proves that munching on grapes every day can actually be a major win for older adults.

The study suggests having at least one and a half cups of grapes each day to improve eye health as we age. These research findings have positive implications, highlighting how grape consumption is a simple and effective way to enhance eye health.

Add it to the salads or smoothie bowl (Image via Unsplash/ Syd Wachs)

The study highlighted how easy it is to include grapes in our daily diet. You can munch on grapes as a snack or throw them into salads or smoothies. It's no sweat to have the suggested one and a half cups of grapes each day, which can do wonders for your eye health.

The aforementioned study gives us some valuable info about why we should eat grapes every day. When you eat one and a half cups of grapes daily, you can see real benefits in things like macular pigment optical density, phenolic content and plasma antioxidants.

With these good results, eating grapes could be an easy and accessible way to keep the eyes healthy, especially as we get older. So, the study tells us that adding grapes to our daily diet is important for better eye health and to prevent eyesight issues that come with age.