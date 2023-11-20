Ever experienced Red Wine headaches? Scientists may have found the reason

Researchers in the US believe they may have figured out why some people are alright with other forms of alcohol but experience a headache after only one tiny glass of red wine.

The headaches caused by red wine are not the same as the hangovers that appear the morning after a night out. They can occur 30 minutes after consuming just one or two tiny glasses, as opposed to following an extended session.

A University of California study, that was published in Scientific Reports journal, has determined that the cause is a red grape component that can interfere with the body's ability to metabolize alcohol. This compound is quercetin, an antioxidant.

Red wine and headaches: Quercetin to be blamed

Quercetin may be to be blamed. (Image via Unsplash/ Apolo Photographer)

The study focuses on quercetin, a particular flavanol present in red wine. Quercetin is a well-known antioxidant that may be found in many different fruits and vegetables and is also sold as a dietary supplement.

It is changed by your body into quercetin glucuronide once it enters your bloodstream. It prevents alcohol from being metabolized in that form. This may lead to the accumulation of aldehyde in the bloodstream, which can cause problems when interacting with alcohol.

The study’s lead author said,

“Acetaldehyde is a well-known toxin, irritant, and inflammatory substance. Researchers know that high levels of acetaldehyde can cause facial flushing, headache, and nausea.”

The genetic variant that causes headaches, flushing, and nausea when alcohol is consumed is a frequent genetic mutation among persons of East Asian heritage. This is where the researchers turned to arrive at their idea. The variation causes the body to handle alcohol improperly, which accumulates acetaldehyde, a dangerous substance.

How to treat red wine headaches?

Consume alcohol in moderation. (Image via Unsplash/ Gaspar Zaldo)

The following are some methods you can attempt to reduce or avoid headaches:

Keep yourself hydrated: Headaches are frequently brought on by dehydration. Make sure you drink plenty of water both before and after a glass of red wine. To stay hydrated and lessen the drying effects of alcohol, sip water throughout the evening.

Select high-quality wines: You may be more susceptible to headaches from cheaper wines or ones with additional additives and sulfites. Try choosing wines that are of higher quality, organic, or free of sulfite to see if that makes a difference.

Limit alcohol use: It's Important to practice moderation. Headaches can result from consuming too much alcohol. Respect the suggested daily alcohol consumption limits, which are normally one standard drink for women and two for men.

Consider antihistamines: Research indicates that histamines, which are found in wine, may be a factor in headaches. Red wine consumption before taking an antihistamine may help lower the risk of headaches.

Eat before You drink: Eating before you drink can help reduce the amount of alcohol absorbed and may lessen your probability of getting a headache. Pick a well-balanced meal, containing fats, carbs, and protein.

Keep in mind that each person is unique, so what suits one may not suit another. To identify the best red wine headache prevention or management techniques, some experimenting may be necessary. Consulting a healthcare provider is advised if the issue continues or gets worse.