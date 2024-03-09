Exercising can’t counteract effects of two soda cans a week, according to study

If you are a habitual soda drinker, then this could seriously change your mind! A recent study reveals that having just two cans of soda each week could wipe out the benefits that exercise does for your heart. This is serious stuff and applies even if you're someone who works out regularly.

The information is backed by strong research by scientists at Université Laval in Quebec City. They analyzed health data of roughly 100,000 adults gathered over 30 years. That's plenty of evidence to support what they're saying.

So, what's at the heart of their work? Their research tells us that if you drink two 12-ounce cans of sugary soda every week, you can pretty much say goodbye to the heart-healthy perks of exercise.

Two sodas a week cancel out your exercise, study warns

To prevent any sort of heart disease you need to avoid soda (Image via Unsplash/ Yeh xintong)

The research was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition for everyone to check out. Basically, the study says if you want a healthy heart, you need to stop drinking sodas with added sugar or syrup. That's right, all the sugary fizzy drinks are included.

But then there's the question: What if you're doing the right amount of exercise every week? Like the usual advice of walking fast for 30 minutes a day, five days a week?

According to this study, even if we're doing that, two weekly cans of soda could still be bad news for our hearts.

“Physical activity does cut the risk of heart disease that's hooked up with sugar-sweetened drinks by half, but it can't totally get rid of it," says Professor Jean-Philippe Drouin-Chartier. He's one of the scientists who carried out the research.

Here's another thing that's kind of deceiving. You know those ads that show energetic people gulping down soda drinks? They make it look like sweet drinks don't harm your health as long as you're staying active. But Drouin-Chartier and his team are saying otherwise.

Even a small amount of soda can be harmful to your health (Image via Unsplash/ Engin A)

Interestingly, lots of us might think that having two sodas each week is okay. It's just two cans, right? But according to the study, even such a 'small' amount can be a big problem for our health.

Lorena Pacheco, who's the main author of the study, puts it this way:

"Our study offers more reasons for public health recommendations and actions to reduce the amount of sugar-loaded drinks that people have. And, of course, we still need to encourage everyone to keep up with lots of physical activity.”

At this point, you might be thinking about switching to 'diet' drinks, the so-called sugar-free options. And the study agrees that these drinks aren't as harmful for your heart. But water, says Drouin-Chartier, is still the best drink choice, hands down.

To summarize, this study makes us rethink our soda habits. Yes, exercising still matters. But exercising alone can't offset the damage that comes from even two fizzy drinks a week. So, the next time you feel thirsty after your workout, you might want to reach for a glass of water instead of a can of soda.